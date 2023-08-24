^

Business

SEC flags another investment group for illegal scheme

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
August 24, 2023 | 3:44pm
SEC flags another investment group for illegal scheme
This undated file photo shows a building of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Businessworld / SEC.GOV.PH

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) warned the public against dealing with White Dragon Investment Group after finding out it is soliciting investments without necessary permits.

According to corporate regulators, White Dragon claims to be engaged in various business sectors, with prospective investors promised to receive a 36% annual or 3% monthly profit for a minimum investment amount of P100,000.

The SEC said this operation resembles a pyramid or Ponzi scheme, where investors are told they would earn through recruitment fees instead of the sale of actual products or services. Under the scheme, investors are paid using the contribution of new members, the SEC explained.

The SEC said White Dragon is not registered with them. The securities that the group offered to the public were likewise not registered, in violation of Sections 8, 26 and 28 of the Securities Regulation Code.

Regulators warned those who act as salesmen, brokers, dealers or agents of White Dragon that they may be prosecuted and held criminally liable under Section 28 of the SRC and Section 11 of the FCPA.

Offenders could face a maximum fine of P5 million or  21  years  of imprisonment — or both — pursuant to Section 73 of the SRC.

vuukle comment

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
First North Korean int'l commercial flight in 3 years lands in Beijing

First North Korean int'l commercial flight in 3 years lands in Beijing

2 days ago
North Korea's first international commercial flight in three years landed in Beijing on Tuesday, according to an arrivals...
Business
fbtw

Unite for 2023 FIBA World Cup

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 17 hours ago
The eyes of the world will be on the Philippines tomorrow when the most prestigious basketball event unfolds in the 55,000 seater Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.
Business
fbtw
Syrians in regime-held south strike over living conditions

Syrians in regime-held south strike over living conditions

3 days ago
Hundreds of Syrians staged a general strike on Sunday against deteriorating living conditions and price hikes, local media...
Business
fbtw
Stocks dive to lowest level in over 9 months

Stocks dive to lowest level in over 9 months

17 hours ago
Local share prices dived for a fourth straight trading day yesterday, with the main index ending at its lowest in over nine...
Business
fbtw
BSP keeps ceilings on credit card transactions

BSP keeps ceilings on credit card transactions

1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has kept existing cap on credit card charges to encourage consumers to borrow money from banks...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
More infrastructure projects included in flagship list

More infrastructure projects included in flagship list

By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
The National Economic and Development Authority Board has approved the inclusion of the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway...
Business
fbtw
Further cut in bank reserves seen in Q4

Further cut in bank reserves seen in Q4

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is likely to cut the banks’ reserve requirement ratio by another 100 basis points to...
Business
fbtw
Government opens bidding for NAIA privatization

Government opens bidding for NAIA privatization

17 hours ago
The Department of Transportation has opened the bidding for the estimated P170.6-billion contract to operate and maintain...
Business
fbtw

Integrating tech-voc programs

By Rey Gamboa | 17 hours ago
A former secretary, a college graduate of the University of the Philippines in Diliman, took a technical course on slaughtering after hearing from a relative of job openings abroad.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with