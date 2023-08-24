SEC flags another investment group for illegal scheme

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) warned the public against dealing with White Dragon Investment Group after finding out it is soliciting investments without necessary permits.

According to corporate regulators, White Dragon claims to be engaged in various business sectors, with prospective investors promised to receive a 36% annual or 3% monthly profit for a minimum investment amount of P100,000.

The SEC said this operation resembles a pyramid or Ponzi scheme, where investors are told they would earn through recruitment fees instead of the sale of actual products or services. Under the scheme, investors are paid using the contribution of new members, the SEC explained.

The SEC said White Dragon is not registered with them. The securities that the group offered to the public were likewise not registered, in violation of Sections 8, 26 and 28 of the Securities Regulation Code.

Regulators warned those who act as salesmen, brokers, dealers or agents of White Dragon that they may be prosecuted and held criminally liable under Section 28 of the SRC and Section 11 of the FCPA.

Offenders could face a maximum fine of P5 million or 21 years of imprisonment — or both — pursuant to Section 73 of the SRC.