PAL to amplify fleet, services investments amid Q2 net income growth

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Airlines (PAL), the country's flag carrier, is planning to make investments in fleet expansion and service enhancements following an impressive financial performance in the second quarter of 2023.

The company reported on Friday a net income of US$ 250 million (P13.6 billion) and an operating income of US$ 314 million (P17.4 billion) for the initial half of the year.

Its investments include procuring nine cutting-edge Airbus A350-1000 long-range jetliners, valued at an estimated US$ 3.2 billion (P176.6 billion) based on the aircraft's list price of US$ 366.5 million each.

The company also plans to enhance its customer care capabilities by expanding its cadre of customer care and contact center agents. A new customer relations management system is set to launch within the year, facilitating personalized self-service solutions for passengers.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to invest in new aircraft, improved cabins, and enhanced travel experience for our valued customers,” said Capt. Stanley K. Ng, PAL's president and chief operating officer, on a statement released on Friday.

“The latest positive financial results enable us to build a better, stronger and more agile Philippine Airlines that creates greater value for our customers, and we are grateful for their continuing support and patronage,” he added.

The company's revenues in the second quarter of 2023 grew by 27%, reaching US$ 820 million (P45.6 billion) due to a large increase in passenger numbers. Operating income for second quarter soared by 95%, recording US$ 179 million (P10 billion), a jump from the US$92 million (P4.8 billion) registered during the same period in 2022.

PAL concluded the second quarter with a net income of US$ 141 million (P8.1 billion), nearly tripling the US$ 47.9 million (P3 billion) income reported in the second quarter of the previous year.

Lucio Tan III, president and chief operating officer of PAL Holdings Inc., the airline’s parent company, expressed optimism about its trajectory.

"We are delighted to witness the fruition of our collective efforts and the sacrifices we have made over the past few years," Tan said.

"PAL is confidently charting its course to recovery and is now primed to execute substantial product and digital transformations, ensuring growth in the face of an increasingly competitive and dynamic aviation landscape," he added.

— Kristine Daguno-Bersamina