Globe blocks 58k SIMs

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. has removed more than 58,000 SIMs from its system for their involvement in digital fraud, particularly the circulation of messaging scams.

Based on records, Globe blacklisted 58,234 SIMs found linked to fraudulent activities in the first semester, intensifying its campaign against cybercrime groups taking advantage of the consumer shift to transact online.

On a yearly basis, this increased by more than thrice against the 17,851 SIMs that Globe blocked during the same period in 2022.

Globe chief information security officer Anton Bonifacio said the firm managed to locate these mobile numbers involved in the distribution of text scams through the #StopSpam portal. Globe manages a channel wherein subscribers can report fraud-related calls and texts.

Customers have to upload screenshots of the malicious texts when filing a #StopSpam complaint. They also have to provide the sender’s number or caller ID, including suspicious links received.