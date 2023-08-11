Best practices in effective change management

MANILA, Philippines — Recent research reveals that less than 20 percent of organizational change initiatives achieve their stated objectives. Changes in policies, plans, programs and people are normally met with resistance in organizations. To help organizations implement changes positively and effectively, the Center for Global Best Practices will be launching one of its Leadership Evolution Programs titled, “Leading Change Best Leadership Practices for Fast and Effective Change Management,” on Aug. 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. via Zoom.

This SEC-accredited program is to help organizations identify the reasons for difficulties in managing organizational change and what can be done to implement change with much greater speed and effectiveness.

This training is designed to provide attendees with the latest research and best practices associated with change management as well as proven and practical ways to plan and lead successful change management initiatives.

Attendees will have a clear grasp of the concept of organizational resilience – which is the ability of organizations to withstand the challenges of simultaneously managing multiple, overlapping change initiatives and emerge stronger from experiencing near continuous change.

Learn all these from US-based CGBP course director and trainer Phillip Ash, who led the leadership training programs and realignment efforts that transformed Asian Development Bank’s functional approach toward HR to a more strategic focus while serving as an advisor to the director-general for finance and human resources for four years until May 2013.

He created its online learning program that provided training and development services that grew to more than 40 online and blended courses. Prior to that, he also served as dean of the American Sentinel University for two years and change management practice director of Andersen Consulting for five years.

Enroll in this world-class learning event and make change your ally for growth in your organization. Key takeaways are applicable to all industries in the private sector as well as government institutions.

Registration is open to the general public. A must for business owners, board directors, chief executive officers, leaders and key management officers, management and supervisors, HR and organizational development practitioners, department heads and managers, consultants, everyone interested in this topic.

For details and other leadership training visit www.cgbp.org or call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968/69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148/59.