Converge building new data centers

MANILA, Philippines — Broadband specialist Converge ICT Solutions Inc. will spend more than P3 billion to put up new data centers in Luzon and Visayas in support of efforts to make the Philippines a digital hub.

In an interview with reporters, Converge co-founder and CEO Dennis Anthony Uy disclosed that the firm will invest at least $20 million, or around P1 billion, each for three new data centers.

Uy said the data centers will be located in Angeles City in Pampanga, Quezon City and Cebu.

“We will build three new data centers this year. We (acquired) sites in Angeles, Quezon City and Cebu for these facilities,” Uy said.

Based on the blueprint, each of the data centers will be placed with an initial 600 racks, although this can be expanded to up to 1,000. Each of them will be installed with a capacity ranging from three to five megawatts.

Converge expects to complete the new data centers within 24 months, expanding its portfolio to five facilities in addition to the existing ones in New Clark City and Pasig City.

In another interview, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence country manager for the Philippines Allen Guo said the ongoing expansion of data centers will raise the demand for digital services here.

“The Philippines’ cloud computing market is expected to grow as more and more companies are accelerating their cloud computing, (with) the booming data center market and the government’s steadfast plan for digitalization driving industry players to harness this opportunity,” Guo said.

In a survey commissioned by Alibaba Cloud, 85 percent of Philippine enterprises said they plan to make a full scale migration to the cloud by 2025. Likewise, nine in every 10 firms said they intend to increase spending on digital solutions to serve consumers who now prefer to transact online.

Data centers serve as storage facilities for applications and information managed by tech leaders such as Amazon, Google and Meta. At present, majority of the data centers are owned and operated by telco providers PLDT Inc., Globe Telecom Inc. and Converge.

Consultancy multinational Arizton Advisory and Intelligence estimates the data center market in the Philippines at $298 million as of 2021.

Further, Arizton believes it will grow by an average of 13 percent yearly and hit as much as $635 million by 2027.