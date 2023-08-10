^

Business

Inflation, high interest rates spoil Philippine economic growth in Q2

Philstar.com
August 10, 2023 | 9:45am
Inflation, high interest rates spoil Philippine economic growth in Q2
Bright lights outlining a cluster of buildings from Makati City reflects on the quiet Pasig River as seen from Mandaluyong City on Monday night, Dec. 28, 2021.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:55 a.m.) — The Philippine economy expanded at a slower pace in the second quarter, missing expectations as rising consumer prices and rate hikes meant to tame inflation weighed on growth.

Gross domestic product expanded 4.3% year-on-year in the April-June period, a sluggish pace compared to the 6.4% growth recorded in the first quarter, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Thursday.

The latest figure was below market expectations. A BusinessWorld poll of 21 economists had pegged growth in the second quarter at 6%.

“For the second quarter, the moderate economic expansion was driven by increases in tourism-related spending and commercial investments, but was tempered by high commodity prices, the lagged effects of interest rate hikes, the contraction in government spending, and slower global economic growth,” the economic manegers said in a joint statement.

The second quarter reading also put the government away from its target this year. In the first half, GDP growth averaged 5.3%, way below the Marcos administration’s goal of 6-7%.

Economic managers said their growth target is still “attainable”. To achieve that, the country’s GDP would have to grow by at least 6.6% in the second half of 2023.

Data showed consumer spending, a major growth driver, contracted by 1.0% quarter-on-quarter as spending on clothing and restaurants dropped.

Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at London-based Capital Economics, said consumption is “set to remain weak in the coming quarters”.

Government spending, meanwhile, dropped 5.2% on a sequential basis.

“On the plus side, falling inflation will boost the purchasing power on households,” Leather said in a commentary.

“Despite the weakening economy, concerns about elevated core inflation mean the central bank is unlikely to start cutting interest rates imminently. We think the BSP will start loosening policy only in early 2024,” he added.

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Sports: A game changer for the economy  

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 11 hours ago
Sports has an extraordinary ability to transcend beyond the courts and arenas; it has a direct impact on a country’s economy. Beyond the excitement of the crowd and the victories, sports can significantly influence...
Business
fbtw

Small investors up in arms

By Rey Gamboa | 11 hours ago
Minority investors holding stocks of Holcim Philippines, Inc. (HPI) are up in arms over what they perceive is a betrayal by the Philippine Stock Exchange to protect their interest.
Business
fbtw
29th NRCE opens at SMX Manila

29th NRCE opens at SMX Manila

11 hours ago
The Philippine Retailers Association, the national organization of retailers, suppliers, and shopping centers in the country,...
Business
fbtw

Villar Group completes acquisition of MCX

By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
The Villar Group has completed its acquisition of the four-kilometer Muntinlupa Cavite Expressway from Ayala Corp., more than a year since signing the initial agreement.
Business
fbtw

Maya dominates digital banking

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
PLDT’s Maya Bank Inc. has cemented its dominance in the digital banking space accounting for a 61 percent market share in the Philippines.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Microinsurance premiums grow by 22% to P3.2 billion in Q1

By Louisse Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
Filipinos are now more aware of the need for social protection as seen in the increase in insurance contributions from low-income people, reaching P3.2 billion in the first quarter.
Business
fbtw
First Gen earnings up in H1

First Gen earnings up in H1

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
First Gen Corp., the clean and renewable energy provider of the Lopez group, delivered higher earnings in the first...
Business
fbtw
Nickel Asia sees higher ore exports

Nickel Asia sees higher ore exports

By Danessa Rivera | 11 hours ago
Nickel Asia Corp. is looking to outperform in terms of nickel ore exports this year amid warmer temperature, especially with...
Business
fbtw
Strong demand fattens SM Investments' H1 profit

Strong demand fattens SM Investments' H1 profit

18 hours ago
SM Investments Corp. saw its earnings grow in first half, thanks to “strong” consumer spending despite painfully...
Business
fbtw
Meralco announces lower power rates in August

Meralco announces lower power rates in August

21 hours ago
Customers of Manila Electric Co. can expect lower power bills in August after the company announced a downward adjustment...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with