Strong demand fattens SM Investments' H1 profit

Philstar.com
August 9, 2023 | 5:44pm
Photo taken yesterday April 25, 2023 showing SM City Fairview.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan

MANILA, Philippines — SM Investments Corp. saw its earnings grow in first half, thanks to “strong” consumer spending despite painfully high inflation.

Consolidated net income across SM’s businesses jumped 32% year-on-year to P36.5 billion, according to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

“SM delivered strong results in the first half, driven by solid consumer sentiment on the back of a positive economic environment,” Frederic DyBuncio, company president and CEO, said.

DyBuncio said SM saw a robust demand “without the added benefit of post-pandemic ‘revenge spending’”, helping the company rake in consolidated revenues of P286.3 billion in the first half, up 18% compared with a year ago.

Of total net earnings, retail accounted for 17%.

Property contributed 26% while banking accounted for the largest share at 47% and portfolio investments contributed 10%.

On Wednesday, shares in SM finished trading up 0.56%.

SM INVESTMENTS CORP.
