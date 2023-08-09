^

Business

Meralco announces lower power rates in August

Philstar.com
August 9, 2023 | 2:39pm
Meralco announces lower power rates in August
Electrical linemen conduct maintenance check on electric posts along BIR Road in Diliman, Quezon City on Aug. 7, 2023.
Jesse Bustos / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Customers of Manila Electric Co. can expect lower power bills in August after the company announced a downward adjustment to its electricity rates.

The overall rate in August went down to P0.2908 per kWh, translating to a P58 decrease in the total electricity bill of a typical household with monthly consumption of 200 kWh.

Explaining the adjustment, Meralco said generation costs went down for the third consecutive month to P6.3929 per kWh.

That’s because of cheaper electricity sourced from the spot market and pre-agreed supply deals, which have a combined share of 64% to Meralco’s total power requirement during the supply month.

Figures showed electricity that Meralco bought from the spot market dropped by P1.2873 per kWh as average demand in the Luzon grid fell by more than 200 MW due to the rainy season.

Meanwhile, energy prices from power supply agreements (PSA) went down by P0.1688 per kWh due to lower fuel prices and a strong peso, which affected around 26% of charges that are dollar denominated.

The cheaper power sourced from the spot market and PSAs was enough to offset a slight P0.0853 per kWh increase in charges from Independent Power Producers (IPPs), which supplied the remaining 36% of Meralco’s total energy needs.

Transmission and other charges, which include taxes and subsidies, also registered a net reduction of P0.0771.

Collection of the Feed-In Tariff Allowance (FIT-All), at the rate of P0.0364 per kWh, remains suspended until August as directed by the Energy Regulatory Commission.

vuukle comment

MERALCO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

BBM should visit Vietnam

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
Since he loves to travel anyway, the President should visit Vietnam for as long as a week. It will be worth the taxpayer’s hard-earned money for the President to get a feel of how the war-torn country managed...
Business
fbtw
China reports sharpest drop in exports since 2020

China reports sharpest drop in exports since 2020

15 hours ago
China last month suffered its biggest fall in exports for more than three years, official data showed yesterday, as the world’s...
Business
fbtw
ACEN to develop large-scale Laguna Lake solar project

ACEN to develop large-scale Laguna Lake solar project

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
ACEN Corp. will develop its first large-scale floating solar project in Laguna Lake with a potential capacity of 1,000 megawatts...
Business
fbtw
Markets drop as traders fret over another Fed hike

Markets drop as traders fret over another Fed hike

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
Stock markets mostly fell yesterday on renewed concerns that the US Federal Reserve will hike rates again, while another weak...
Business
fbtw

Market Indexes and index investing

By Ma. Aurora Geotina-Garcia | 15 hours ago
In line with SharePHIL’s advocacy of investor education, we publish relevant articles in this column and also organize seminars on topics of interest to our stakeholders. While indices may seem complex and...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Landbank&rsquo;s loan to agriculture sector reaches P714 billion in H1

Landbank’s loan to agriculture sector reaches P714 billion in H1

By Danessa Rivera | 15 hours ago
Loans to the agriculture sector reached P713.8 billion in the first half of the year, the Land Bank of the Philippines s...
Business
fbtw
PSBank H1 profit up 18 percent to P2.2 billion

PSBank H1 profit up 18 percent to P2.2 billion

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
The earnings of Philippine Savings Bank grew by 18 percent to P2.17 billion in the first half of the year from P1.84 billion...
Business
fbtw
Global-Estate Resorts reports double-digit profits growth in H1

Global-Estate Resorts reports double-digit profits growth in H1

1 day ago
Global-Estate Resorts Inc. posted a double-digit profits growth in the first half, as the company focuses on its tourism...
Business
fbtw
China reports biggest drop in exports since 2020

China reports biggest drop in exports since 2020

1 day ago
China saw its biggest drop in exports last month since July 2020, according to official figures released Tuesday, as the world's...
Business
fbtw
Biden to tout climate policy in visit to baking US southwest

Biden to tout climate policy in visit to baking US southwest

1 day ago
President Joe Biden will announce Tuesday that he is putting the brakes on uranium mining in a vast area around the Grand...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with