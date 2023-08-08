^

BIR issues guidelines on 20 percent tax on perfumes

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
August 8, 2023 | 12:00am
In its latest revenue regulation, the BIR issued updated rules and regulations governing the imposition of excise tax on perfumes and toilet waters under the Tax Code.
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has issued guidelines on the imposition of a 20 percent excise tax on perfumes as the government moves to collect the correct levies on non-essential goods.

In its latest revenue regulation, the BIR issued updated rules and regulations governing the imposition of excise tax on perfumes and toilet waters under the Tax Code.

The 20 percent tax on perfumes and toilet waters is not new, but the BIR is clarifying some terms and rules in order to ensure a more efficient tax system.

Under Section 150 of the Tax Code, perfumes and toilet waters are included in the non-essential goods to be levied with a 20 percent tax alongside jewelry, yachts and other vessels intended for pleasure or sports.

According to the BIR, the revenue regulation was issued in “preparation for massive enforcement activities.”

“The increase in prices to be brought about by increased awareness and enforcement action should just minimally affect demand and supply,” it said.

According to the BIR, excise tax collection from perfumes has been on a downward trend and only picked up last year.

BIR data showed that excise tax collection hit P323.4 million in 2018 and declined by six percent to P304.5 million in 2019. This dropped by 29 percent to P217.1 million at the height of the pandemic in 2020.

Collections further plummeted by 40 percent to P129.6 million in 2021 and only picked up by 31 percent to P169.4 million last year.

As of end-May, collections reached P81.1 million. The BIR is targeting to collect P500 million from excise taxes on perfumes this year.

As defined by the issuance, a perfume is a finished product in liquid, semi-solid or aerosol form consisting of fragrant materials dissolved in alcohol or any appropriate solvent.

Toilet water, on the other hand, is a less concentrated form of any other type of perfume in liquid form used as body fragrance, aftershave or skin freshener.

The 20 percent tax is based on the wholesale price, net of excise and value added tax, for locally manufactured perfumes and toilet waters.

For imported products, the excise tax of 20 percent will be based on the value of importation used by the Bureau of Customs in determining tariff and Customs duties.

