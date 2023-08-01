Government debt inches up in June

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s debt stock inched up in June owing to a fresh round of domestic securities issuance, with expectations that levels will climb up towards the second half.

Data released by the Bureau of Treasury showed that the state’s outstanding debt levels rose 0.4% month-on-month to P14.15 trillion as of end-June. Of the total debt stock, 68.6% came from domestic sources while 31.4% came from foreign creditors.

The debt pile’s ascent in June was fueled in part by the government issuing bonds to meet its financing needs.

Experts have been warning about the impact of a growing debt pile on the Philippines. The country’s debt stock climbed at the onset of the pandemic, due in part to the Duterte administration’s borrowing spree to fund its pandemic response.

A plump debt stock would mean more taxpayers' funds are needed for debt servicing in the coming years. The situation also means that the Marcos Jr. administration would run the government and institute reforms with a very tight fiscal space.

Even then, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno reiterated in December that the country’s liabilities were still “manageable”, arguing that outstanding obligations have long payment terms. The country’s debt-to-gross domestic product ratio settled at 60.9% in 2022, breaching the 60% threshold deemed manageable for emerging market economies.

For Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., expects debt levels to keep rising towards the end of the year.

“Moving forward, outstanding debt likely continue to increase as we expect government expenditures to pick up in the second half of the year,” she said in a Viber message.

Velasquez explained that in the first half of 2023, the Marcos Jr. administration’s borrowing effort came in a high-interest rate environment, which expanded the stock. Since December 2022, debt levels have grown by 5.4%, according to Treasury data.

Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said that levels will be manageable “for as long as growth accelerates at a faster pace.”

Data broken down showed domestic borrowings grew 1.2% on a monthly basis to P9.7 trillion as of end-May, driven by the issuance of government bonds.

External debt retreated 1.4% month-on-month to P4.45 trillion as of end-June, due in part to forex swings that cut down foreign debts.

“On a positive note, we think market interest rates are already on a downtrend as domestic inflation moves down and major central banks near the end of the tightening cycles,” Velasquez said.

“This will help dampen debt growth,” she added. — Ramon Royandoyan