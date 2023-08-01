^

Business

Government debt inches up in June

Philstar.com
August 1, 2023 | 4:30pm
Government debt inches up in June
In a memorandum to all government securities eligible dealers, National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said the government would issue P80 billion worth of Treasury bills (T-bills) and P60 billion worth of Treasury bonds (T-bonds) in January.
Bureau of the Treasury FB Page / File

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s debt stock inched up in June owing to a fresh round of domestic securities issuance, with expectations that levels will climb up towards the second half.

Data released by the Bureau of Treasury showed that the state’s outstanding debt levels rose 0.4% month-on-month to P14.15 trillion as of end-June. Of the total debt stock, 68.6% came from domestic sources while 31.4% came from foreign creditors.

The debt pile’s ascent in June was fueled in part by the government issuing bonds to meet its financing needs.

Experts have been warning about the impact of a growing debt pile on the Philippines. The country’s debt stock climbed at the onset of the pandemic, due in part to the Duterte administration’s borrowing spree to fund its pandemic response.

A plump debt stock would mean more taxpayers' funds are needed for debt servicing in the coming years. The situation also means that the Marcos Jr. administration would run the government and institute reforms with a very tight fiscal space.

Even then, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno reiterated in December that the country’s liabilities were still “manageable”, arguing that outstanding obligations have long payment terms. The country’s debt-to-gross domestic product ratio settled at 60.9% in 2022, breaching the 60% threshold deemed manageable for emerging market economies.

For Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., expects debt levels to keep rising towards the end of the year.

“Moving forward, outstanding debt likely continue to increase as we expect government expenditures to pick up in the second half of the year,” she said in a Viber message.

Velasquez explained that in the first half of 2023, the Marcos Jr. administration’s borrowing effort came in a high-interest rate environment, which expanded the stock. Since December 2022, debt levels have grown by 5.4%, according to Treasury data.

Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said that levels will be manageable “for as long as growth accelerates at a faster pace.”

Data broken down showed domestic borrowings grew 1.2% on a monthly basis to P9.7 trillion as of end-May, driven by the issuance of government bonds.

External debt retreated 1.4% month-on-month to P4.45 trillion as of end-June, due in part to forex swings that cut down foreign debts.

“On a positive note, we think market interest rates are already on a downtrend as domestic inflation moves down and major central banks near the end of the tightening cycles,”  Velasquez said.

“This will help dampen debt growth,” she added. — Ramon Royandoyan

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Philippines needs to prepare for global headwinds&rsquo;

‘Philippines needs to prepare for global headwinds’

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippines should stand ready to face external factors that could impact the economy and make use of the country’s...
Business
fbtw

Striking a balance!

By Diego Jerico Dakiwag | 17 hours ago
Having guidelines in navigating the complex web of taxation is pivotal to a well-informed and prosperous society. There is a challenge for the government and tax authorities to align rules and regulations with the...
Business
fbtw
China, Pakistan to mark mega infrastructure anniversary

China, Pakistan to mark mega infrastructure anniversary

1 day ago
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrived in the Pakistan capital Sunday to mark the 10th anniversary of an enormous economic...
Business
fbtw
UnionBank profit up 6 percent in 1st 6 months

UnionBank profit up 6 percent in 1st 6 months

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 17 hours ago
Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines increased its profit by six percent in the first semester, as the bank leaned on...
Business
fbtw

Averting a water crisis

By Rey Gamboa | 17 hours ago
As an archipelago separated by miles of oceans and seas from its neighboring countries, the context of the Philippine initiative to have a dedicated government office to oversee the management of water resources...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Aboitiz digital bank ties up with AirAsia

Aboitiz digital bank ties up with AirAsia

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 17 hours ago
The Aboitiz and AirAsia groups have entered into a partnership that will allow travelers to book their budget flights through...
Business
fbtw

8990 sees another banner year

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
8990 Holdings Inc. sees rosy prospects for the housing sector now that the economy has recovered and interest rates have improved.
Business
fbtw
BPI syndicated loan upsized to $300 million

BPI syndicated loan upsized to $300 million

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands has upsized its syndicated loan to $300 million meant to partially finance its maturing...
Business
fbtw
RCBC concludes share sale to Japanese bank

RCBC concludes share sale to Japanese bank

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. has completed the sale of a 15-percent share to one of Japan’s largest...
Business
fbtw

PAGCOR sets new rules on internet gaming operations

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., the country’s gaming regulator, has tightened rules on online gaming,aimed at maintaining the highest standards of integrity.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with