â€˜Hot moneyâ€™ reverses to $803 million outflow in H1

‘Hot money’ reverses to $803 million outflow in H1

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed that the inflow of foreign portfolio investments recorded by the BSP through authorized agent banks dropped by 25 percent to $5.39 billion in January to June from the comparable $7.19 billion that was recorded to have entered in the same period last year.

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign capital that left the Philippines reached $803 million in the first semester, reversing the $778 million in inflows from a year ago, amid continued uncertainties brought about by monetary policy tightening here and abroad.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed that the inflow of foreign portfolio investments recorded by the BSP through authorized agent banks dropped by 25 percent to $5.39 billion in January to June from the comparable $7.19 billion that was recorded to have entered in the same period last year.

Outflows, on the other hand, slightly went down by three percent to $6.19 billion from $6.41 billion.

As such, transactions for foreign investments yielded a net outflow of $803.33 million in the first semester, a reversal from the $778.28 million net inflow in 2022.

Foreign portfolio investments, also known as hot money or speculative funds, flow regularly between financial markets as investors attempt to ensure they get the highest short-term interest rates possible.

Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said the net outflow could be attributed to the higher interest rates globally following the aggressive monetary stance of central banks around the world.

Inflation in the country and abroad, although easing, remains elevated and has yet to return to within the target range of central banks.

Moving forward, Ricafort said central banks would lean toward a pause and possibly a rate cut, as headline inflation remains in a cooling mode and could revert back to the target band.

“This would lead to further gains in the global and local financial markets and would, in turn, support further improvement in the foreign portfolio investments data,” Ricafort said.

In June alone, the country booked a $1.23 million net inflow, a significant turnaround from the $342.19 million outflow in the comparative period.

However, this was not able to offset the four straight months of net outflows registered from February to May.

The central bank said registered investments in June slipped 14 percent to $889.44 million from $1.04 billion a year ago.

The BSP noted that the majority or almost 80 percent of registered investments, at $700 million, were in securities listed in the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) -- mainly in property, banks, holding firms, food, beverage and tobacco, and telecommunications.

Some $190 million went to peso government securities while less than one percent were in other instruments.

Further, the BSP said the top five investor countries last month were the UK, US, Luxembourg, Singapore, and Switzerland, with an aggregate share of 84.2 percent.

On the other hand, total outflows dropped 36 percent to $888.21 million from $1.38 billion in June 2022. The US received 66.3 percent of total outward remittances worth $589 million.

Last year, the Philippines booked a net inflow of hot money amounting to $886.7 billion. For 2023, the BSP is projecting this to balloon to $2.5 billion.