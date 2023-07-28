Stocks end flat after expected Fed rate hike

The 30-company Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed at 6,677.92, down by 1.21 points or 0.02 percent, while the broader All Shares index slipped to 3,547.00, up by 0.99 points or 0.03 percent.

MANILA, Philippines — Stocks ended flat yesterday as investors were uncertain on the US Federal Reserve’s next move after its expected 25-basis-point rate hike on Wednesday.

The 30-company Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed at 6,677.92, down by 1.21 points or 0.02 percent, while the broader All Shares index slipped to 3,547.00, up by 0.99 points or 0.03 percent.

The US central bank raised interest rates by a quarter-percentage point and left the door open to additional increases as officials fine-tune efforts to further rein in inflation that’s been cooling for months. The hike, a unanimous decision, lifted the target range for the Fed’s benchmark federal funds rate to 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent, the highest level since 2001 and marked the 11th increase since March 2022, when the rate was near zero.

Juan Paolo Colet, managing director at China Bank Capital, said the main index went down slightly after investors digested the Fed’s decision.

“We observed some resilience in the market as a drop in prices in the morning was practically reversed by a surge of buying in the afternoon session. The mixed reaction may be due to the widely expected move of the Fed, and while Chairman Jerome Powell kept the door open to further policy tightening this year, markets are pricing only a 20 percent probability of another 25-basis-point hike in September,” he said.

Total value turnover reached P3.830 billion. Market breadth was positive, 89 to 73, while 57 issues were unchanged.

During his press conference, Powell said central bank staff are no longer forecasting a US recession, and “we do have a shot” for inflation to return to target without high levels of job losses.

“It was exactly what the market was anticipating, almost like a non-event with markets dead flat,” said Lamar Villere, portfolio manager at Villere & Co. in New Orleans.

“It’s our sense that the way inflation data has been coming in and the way the Fed has been slowing the pace of hikes, that they’re looking to stop,” Villere added

“Powell and the committee are taking a very data-dependent approach to future rate hikes,” said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones. “He kept very close to the script. It didn’t sound as hawkish as some had feared and wasn’t a strong message to push expectations one way or the other.”