^

Business

ACEN to float preferred share offer

Philstar.com
July 26, 2023 | 12:11pm
ACEN to float preferred share offer
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, ACEN’s board of directors approved the offer covering issuance of up to P12.5 billion. The sale covered 12.5 million preferred shares, priced at P1,000 apiece with a par value of P1 per preferred share.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — ACEN Corp., Ayala Corp’s listed energy platform, is set to float a preferred share offer as the first tranche of the company’s three-year shelf registration.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, ACEN’s board of directors approved the offer covering issuance of up to P12.5 billion. The sale covered 12.5 million preferred shares, priced at P1,000 apiece with a par value of P1 per preferred share.

ACEN noted this offer was the first tranche of their three-year shelf registration of up to 50 million preferred shares, covering a par value of P1 per share.

ACEN indicated that the offer has an oversubscription option of up to 12.5 million preferred shares worth P12.5 billion.

The disclosure noted that it would be offered in up to two series.

Shares in ACEN currently trade flat at P5.55 apiece as of 11:59 Wednesday morning. — Ramon Royandoyan

vuukle comment

ACEN CORP.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Wages

By Boo Chanco | 13 hours ago
Senate President Miguel Zubiri has proposed to increase the daily minimum wage by a uniform nationwide rate of from P100 to P150. I have always thought we should be paying our workers a living wage that will enable...
Business
fbtw
Diokno: Military pension reform to be passed before end of 2023

Diokno: Military pension reform to be passed before end of 2023

20 hours ago
Retired military and uniformed personnel get an average monthly pension of P40,000.
Business
fbtw

The second SONA of President Marcos

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 13 hours ago
President Marcos delivered his second State of the Nation Address before the Joint Session of Congress yesterday that lasted one hour and 10 minutes in delivery.
Business
fbtw
IMF turns more bullish on Philippine economy

IMF turns more bullish on Philippine economy

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
The International Monetary Fund has turned more optimistic on Philippine economic prospects for this year, but sees a different...
Business
fbtw
Dennis Uy&rsquo;s embattled resort seeks fresh funding

Dennis Uy’s embattled resort seeks fresh funding

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
PH Resorts Group Holdings Inc., the listed gaming and hospitality company of Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy, is seeking...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP ready to tighten as needed

BSP ready to tighten as needed

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas remains watchful and ready to resume monetary action, as warranted, even as it believes that...
Business
fbtw
SONA, upcoming Fed meeting help boost stock market

SONA, upcoming Fed meeting help boost stock market

By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
Philippine share prices gained yesterday as investors digested key points from the President’s State of the Nation Address...
Business
fbtw
GDP growth likely moderated in Q2 &ndash; NEDA

GDP growth likely moderated in Q2 – NEDA

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
The country’s economic growth likely moderated in the second quarter from the previous quarter, but the government still...
Business
fbtw

Prime Energy exceeds target for Malampaya

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Prime Energy Resources Development B.V. of tycoon Enrique Razon has surpassed its target output for the Malampaya deep water gas-to-power project in the second quarter.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with