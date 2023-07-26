ACEN to float preferred share offer

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, ACEN’s board of directors approved the offer covering issuance of up to P12.5 billion. The sale covered 12.5 million preferred shares, priced at P1,000 apiece with a par value of P1 per preferred share.

MANILA, Philippines — ACEN Corp., Ayala Corp’s listed energy platform, is set to float a preferred share offer as the first tranche of the company’s three-year shelf registration.

ACEN noted this offer was the first tranche of their three-year shelf registration of up to 50 million preferred shares, covering a par value of P1 per share.

ACEN indicated that the offer has an oversubscription option of up to 12.5 million preferred shares worth P12.5 billion.

The disclosure noted that it would be offered in up to two series.

Shares in ACEN currently trade flat at P5.55 apiece as of 11:59 Wednesday morning. — Ramon Royandoyan