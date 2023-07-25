Maharlika wealth fund to start churning in 2024

In a briefing late Friday, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said they are “now looking for good men and women” to lead the newly enacted Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF).

MANILA, Philippines — The controversial Maharlika Investment Fund is expected to be up and running next year, as the Marcos Jr. administration expects the passage of the implementing rules and regulations soon.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno made the assessment on Tuesday, after the administration’s cornerstone policy received little attention at the president’s second state of the nation address.

The country’s first-ever sovereign wealth fund was signed into law days before the SONA. The IRR is in the process of being completed since they started preparing when the bill passed into law. The state has 90 days to pass the IRR that would facilitate the fund’s creation and execution.

Before the MIF bill’s swift passage in Congress, Marcos bared in 2022 that he personally crafted the pitch for the country to have its own sovereign wealth fund.

“Maharlika will be running by early next year,” Diokno said on Tuesday.

Now law, the MIF or Republic Act 11954, will be used by the government to park taxpayer money in all sorts of investment instruments to help fund priority programs.

Opposition to the investment fund has largely come from business groups, academia, economists, opposition lawmakers, and civil society. They flagged several provisions as problematic, including an initial proposal to use state pension funds as seed money.

A recent SWS survey revealed that Filipinos remained split on what to make of the Maharlika fund. Data showed 51% expect “little to benefit” from the country’s first sovereign wealth fund. — Ramon Royandoyan