Puregold earnings up 4.8% in H1

Philstar.com
July 25, 2023 | 2:24pm
With 435 stores nationwide, more than a million app downloads and over three million social media followers, Puregold expands its retail-tainment with a series of original content as a way to reach out to multitudes of digital users.
MANILA, Philippines — Puregold Price Club Inc. reported earnings growth in the first half that would have been higher if not for compressed margins and fatter operating expenses.

Consolidated net income rose 4.8% year-on-year to P4.4 billion in the first six months of the year, the company told the stock exchange on Tuesday.

Revenues in the first half jumped 11% on-year to P91.2 billion, as same store sales went up 7% compared with the same period last year.

“For the period, double-digit topline growth was partially offset by compressed margins and higher operating expenses,” Puregold said.

“The company increased its business activities and is gearing up to increase its store count,” it added.

In the first half, the company opened 16 new Puregold stores, one S&R Membership Shopping Warehouse and one S&R New York Style QSR.

The group had a total of 543 stores nationwide.

PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB INC.
