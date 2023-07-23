^

PPA books P6 billion profit in H1

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
July 23, 2023 | 12:00am
PPA books P6 billion profit in H1
Stock photo of a peso money bill.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) grew its profit by 23 percent to P6.19 billion in the first semester, as the agency maximized logistics recovery to increase its income and cut its costs.

Based on data, PPA’s  revenue jumped by 11 percent to P10.46 billion, while expenses declined by three percent on  reduced administrative and financial costs.

According to PPA general manager Jay Santiago, the agency managed to grow its revenue and trim expenses through the fiscal policies that it has implemented.

Santiago said the PPA removed a number of items on its spending list to achieve cost efficiency in the first semester.

“For the first half of the year, we can see the spike in revenue and net income of the PPA and the large spending of the agency. We can say this is a great start for PPA this year especially because we implemented the reduction of representation expenses, as well as of our fuel costs due to the rationalization of the use of service vehicles, among others,” Santiago said.

Likewise, Santiago said the PPA would work on improving its budget utilization that ended at 83 percent in 2022.

The PPA registered a budget utilization of 71 percent in 2021 and 62 percent in 2020, showing signs that the agency is enhancing its fund use over the past few years.

Santiago expects budget utilization to sustain its upward trajectory given the infrastructure push being undertaken by the PPA under the Marcos administration.

For one, the agency will spend P1 billion to put up cruise ports in Surigao del Sur and Palawan. It will inaugurate in October a dedicated terminal for luxury ships in Siargao amounting to P560 million.

On the other hand, the PPA has directed P500 million for the construction of another cruise port, this time to be located in Coron. The agency will begin building that infrastructure before the end of the year with the completion targeted in 2025.

For 2023, the PPA is optimistic that it will stay profitable even as it moves to bring down the cost of cargo handling as ordered by President Marcos.

To achieve this, Santiago expects cargo volume to expand by eight percent and passenger traffic to rise by 20 percent on resurgent spending in the pandemic aftermath.

