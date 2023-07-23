^

Business

MIF board complete by September – Diokno

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
July 23, 2023 | 12:00am
MIF board complete by September â�� Diokno
In a briefing late Friday, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said they are “now looking for good men and women” to lead the newly enacted Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF). 
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The government is now in search of competent and qualified individuals to manage the country’s first sovereign wealth fund with the hope of filling the nine seats in the next two months.

In a briefing late Friday, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said they are “now looking for good men and women” to lead the newly enacted Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF). 

Earlier this week, President Marcos signed into law the MIF Act after seven months of deliberation  in both houses of Congress despite opposition from various economic and social groups.

As the MIF becomes a law, the government will create the Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) which will be the investment body responsible for the overall governance and management of the MIF.

The MIC is tasked to identify financially and commercially viable infrastructure projects to invest in and will formulate investment strategies covering emerging megatrends such as environment, social and governance, digitalization, and healthcare.

“It will go through a strict screening process, just like any other government appointment,” Diokno said.

“But I will imagine that around September, we already have the people. That is our expectation (that it will be complete),” he said.

Based on the law, the MIC will be governed by a board of directors with nine members chaired by the finance chief.

Other members include the CEO of the MIC, the Land Bank of the Philippines, and the Development Bank of the Philippines, as well as two regular and three independent directors from the private sector.

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) would provide for the mechanisms in terms of the appointment of the regular and independent directors.

vuukle comment

INVESTMENT

MAHARLIKA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Addressing the real problem

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
The Senate committee on tourism recently began its investigation into mounting passenger complaints against one particular airline company.
Business
fbtw

Guiding kids in a day of hyperbole

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Let me feature an article by Tim Elmore, dated June 20, from his websites: GrowingLeaders.com and TimElmore.com. Tim is an educator and an excellent speaker.
Business
fbtw
Internet speed in public spaces soon to be rated

Internet speed in public spaces soon to be rated

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Philippines will publish within the year a Connectivity Index Rating, scoring the quality and speed of connectivity in...
Business
fbtw
State firms slow down on spending

State firms slow down on spending

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The government increased its releases of cash allocations, but state agencies remained in a lower spending mode in the first...
Business
fbtw

PAL to add A321ceo plane to fleet this week

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
As the air travel market picks up momentum, flag carrier Philippine Airlines will accept a reactivated aircraft in a few days that will be deployed for domestic and regional trips.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ERC launches digital transformation framework

ERC launches digital transformation framework

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission launched its digital transformation yesterday with the launch of “ERC Linkod,”...
Business
fbtw
PDIC to auction P115 million assets of closed banks

PDIC to auction P115 million assets of closed banks

By Lousie Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. will put up for sale P115 million worth of agricultural and residential lots owned...
Business
fbtw
PhilRice crafts risk maps to mitigate El Ni&ntilde;o impact

PhilRice crafts risk maps to mitigate El Niño impact

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice), the research and development arm of Department of Agriculture, is designing...
Business
fbtw
Group wants EO on telco permit strictly implemented

Group wants EO on telco permit strictly implemented

1 hour ago
A citizen advocacy group has lauded the issuance of an executive order streamlining the bureaucratic process for the establishment...
Business
fbtw
Unveiling retail breakthroughs at 29th national retail conference

Unveiling retail breakthroughs at 29th national retail conference

1 hour ago
The Philippine Retailers Association the national organization of retailers, shopping centers and allied industries, will...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with