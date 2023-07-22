^

EU-funded project helps Filipino exporters gain access to EU market

The Philippine Star
July 22, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A European Union-funded project is enabling more Filipino exporters gain access – and succeed – in the 27 – country bloc with support from the Philippine government.

The ARISE Plus Philippines project is enabling Philippine exporters to take advantage of European Union (EU) market access and the trade privileges granted under the Generalized System of Preference (GSP+).

The Department of Trade and Industry is the lead partner in ARISE Plus, together with the Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, Bureau of Customs, the Department of Science and Technology, as well as the private sector. It is funded by the EU, with the International Trade Centre as the technical agency for the project.

One of its beneficiaries is fourth-generation farmer Raymund Aaron, whose Villa Socorro Farm produces its famous banana chips.

Starting off in 2008 with an initial capital of P5 million, the company produced banana chips, with the first export in 2014 to the US.

“We began exporting indirectly through a local company that expressed interest in distributing our products to buyers there,” the 35-year-old Ateneo graduate said.

But through regular participation in business networking events and seminars since 2015, Aaron gained valuable knowledge and insights on export market access, including the EU. At one such event, arranged by the Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) of the DTI, he established a connection with the Philippine diplomatic mission in Switzerland.

Soon, samples from Villa Socorro reached a few Swiss companies with the help of this link.  The products were a hit with one distribution company. By the end of 2019, a 20-foot container with 1,000 boxes that cost US$14,000 was shipped to Switzerland.

“It was support from the EMB that helped us pursue direct exports to Europe. We made our first link through them.”

The EU appears to be a lucrative market for the company as Aaron gradually expands the product range by including sweet potato chips and corn snacks.

About 80 percent of the total current revenue comes from exports, while 20 percent comes from sales at hotels, restaurants, canteens, airports, kiosks, and selected supermarkets in the Philippines.

Villa Socorro’s exports to Europe are at five percent, with buyers in Switzerland, Norway and EU member state the Netherlands.

Aaron wants to increase business with Europe specifically with EU member states, which he regards as the best for healthy organic food products made from tropical fruits.

“It is a market that is willing to pay a premium for natural products.”

Business
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business
