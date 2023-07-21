^

Business

Monetary Board needs a full complement

BUSINESS SNIPPETS - Marianne Go - The Philippine Star
July 21, 2023 | 12:00am

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona is ready to get down to work... not that he hasn’t been working already, having just returned from a briefing for international investors by the members of the  Philippine economic team in Canada.

Unfortunately, the  BSP chief is still waiting for the President to name three new members to the Monetary Board to allow the seven-member policy-making body of the BSP to deliberate and make key monetary policy decisions, approve or  reject, and even perhaps censure some transactions.

At present, the MB only has four members – Remolona, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Bruce Tolentino and Anita Aquino. Former MB members Peter Favila and Antonio Abacan have reached their two six-year term limits and have retired.

In a recent Bloomberg TV interview, Remolona admitted that he is still awaiting the President’s choice for the three new members needed to complete the seven-member Monetary Board. While there has been muted talk about who has been nominated to the  MB, one name appears to be the choice for at least two coveted positions.

It appears National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon, who had previously been talked about as the choice of Finance Secretary Diokno to manage the Maharlika Investment Fund, has also been nominated to be a member of the MB. De Leon, according to banking murmurs, is ready to move on from the Bureau of Treasury. Either of the two posts would be a lucrative offer for the hardworking DOF veteran.

As Diokno had previously indicated preference for, at least two other possible MB nominees are also highly respected economists who have previously held government positions. However, nothing is still certain until the President announces his choices, and there is a lot of lobbying that continues...as one nominee said, when asked if he has indeed been nominated, “If it’s true, it’s true.”

Competition is back

Even as it is just getting back on its feet, Philippine Airlines is facing fierce competition already with the unexpected announcement by US airline giant United Airlines that it is resuming by October direct service between Manila and San Francisco – PAL’s long-haul bread-and-butter route.

In a statement released by the Lucio Tan-owned flag carrier, PAL assured that it “has always embraced healthy competition among different players across our network.” It added that the entry of competitors is “a sign of the strength and vitality of the air travel market between the Philippines and the US.”

PAL operates 37 weekly flights on US routes, including double daily flights to Los Angeles, daily flights each to San Francisco and Guam, and several weekly flights to New York and Honolulu. The airline also pointed out that its “efforts have helped boost tourism, facilitate stronger Philippine-US economic ties, and serve balikbayan families, business travelers and trade flows in recent decades.”

United Airlines, however, will provide the advantage of connecting to multiple destination in the Americas, with flights to 70 location in the US, Canada and Latin America, and as one netizen commented in reaction to the story...”no more cancelled flights.”

PAL offices moving back to Domestic Road

PAL executive offices are set to move back to the PAL operations center along Domestic Road, near Newport City and NAIA Terminal 3, from its current location along Macapagal Avenue in the Bay Area where the Philippine National Bank head office is located. The old building has been under renovation and refurbishment for the past couple of months in preparation for the return of PAL Holdings personnel to where the airline action is.

However, most employees are not too happy about the move since the Macapagal Avenue location offered more eating areas and access to the SM Mall of Asia complex. Unfortunately for them, the move is also part of bigger plans of PNB Holdings for the current PNB head office and at least two other properties that will be consolidated as the Tan holding company firms up plan for a possible future listing.

