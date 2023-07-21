^

Business

Puregold bags gold award for social media campaign

The Philippine Star
July 21, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Puregold’s first-ever TikTok series in the Philippines, “52 Weeks,” recently won the gold prize in the Best Social Media Campaign category of Hashtag Asia Awards, a competition that aims to recognize the outstanding work that companies and project teams have displayed in the field of online advertising.

“52 Weeks” edged out the Raya Ni Saya Rindu campaign of BigPay, which won the silver prize, and the CP Malaysia TikTok Contents Creation & CP Chicken Roll Challenge of PRK Agro Industrial Products, which won the bronze prize.

The winners were decided by an esteemed panel of judges that included experts from around the world. All entries were judged on the following criteria: challenge, strategy, execution and results.

“We’re very grateful to the Hashtag Asia Awards for the recognition,” said Ivy Hayagan-Piedad, Puregold’s senior manager for marketing. “It is both exciting and rewarding to see that our retailtainment efforts are being acknowledged on an international scale. We share this honor with all Puregold channel subscribers, and the cast and crew who made ‘52 Weeks’ possible.”

“52 Weeks” is part of Puregold’s retailtainment efforts—combining retail and entertainment to create delightful content for brand building and product awareness.

“52 Weeks” was the company’s first foray into TikTok, followed by several other series released on YouTube via the Puregold Channel.

