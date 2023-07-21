^

Business

Globe targets 200k users for prepaid fiber service

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
July 21, 2023 | 12:00am
In an interview with reporters, Globe vice president for brand management Raymond Policarpio said the firm plans to get an initial 200,000 customers for its newly launched GFiber Prepaid.
MANILA, Philippines — To decrease the cost of connectivity for low-income families, mobile leader Globe Telecom Inc. has entered the prepaid segment for fiber services with the goal of acquiring 200,000 subscribers this year.

In an interview with reporters, Globe vice president for brand management Raymond Policarpio said the firm plans to get an initial 200,000 customers for its newly launched GFiber Prepaid.

“For the year, we are targeting 200,000 or more [since] it is a huge market that we can penetrate considering the penetration right now in our target market,” Policarpio said.

GFiber Prepaid serves as Globe’s response to the growing demand for reliable connectivity at an affordable price. Policarpio said the product is designed to provide fiber internet to middle class and low income families whose wallets are sensitive to cost movements.

A study conducted by Nielsen and commissioned by Globe showed that there are 85.16 million internet users across the Philippines. From this, the study reported that broadband penetration in the country stands at 26 percent only.

Policarpio said Globe developed GFiber Prepaid to fill in that gap, curating it particularly for the low income market where 68 percent of Filipino households belong to.

The product offers no lock up period, allowing subscribers to opt out anytime, and it requires no documents when availing of one for ease of processing.

Policario said GFiber Prepaid provides unlimited internet of up to 30 Mbps: P299 for seven days, P549 for 15 days and P999 for 30 days, with a one-time fee of P1,499 for installation.

Given its low cost, GFiber Prepaid is expected to yield an average revenue per user (ARPU) of at least P700, far from the postpaid segment’s ARPU of P850 as of March. Still, Policarpio believes that the product will become one of Globe’s largest income sources in the future.

Telco providers like Globe are coming up with low-cost subscriptions in response to inflationary pressures hounding their customers. In June, Converge ICT Solutions Inc. infiltrated the low-cost segment by launching Surf2Sawa.

Like GFiber Prepaid, Surf2Sawa promises consumers unlimited internet of up to 25 Mbps for as low as P50 per day, P200 for seven days, P380 for 15 days and P700 for 30 days.

Prior to this, subscribers who want unlimited internet in their homes have to avail a postpaid plan that demands P1,000 per month at the minimum.

