^

Business

Loan payments send Philippine dollar position to a deficit in June

Philstar.com
July 20, 2023 | 1:49pm
Loan payments send Philippine dollar position to a deficit in June

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s dollar position found itself in familiar territory in June by landing into a deficit, but an analyst expects the shortfall to narrow by yearend.

Data sent by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Wednesday showed that the country’s balance of payments hit a deficit of $606 million in June. This was markedly lower compared to the $1.6 billion deficit recorded in the same period a year ago.

The BOP is a summary of the country’s transactions with the world for a specific period of time. A deficit happens when foreign fund outflows exceed inflows.

Year-to-date, the country’s dollar position tallied a $2.3 billion surplus in the first six months of the year, marking a reversal from the $3.1 billion shortfall in the same period in 2022. 

“The BOP deficit in June 2023 reflected outflows arising mainly from the National Government’s net foreign currency withdrawals from its deposits with the BSP to settle its foreign currency debt obligations and pay for its various expenditures,” the central bank said. 

The BSP projected the country’s dollar position to land a $1.2 billion deficit in 2023, owing

Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., explained that the retreating deficit was aided by various developments.

“The country's BOP continues to be helped by smaller merchandise trade deficit. Additionally, exports of services have jumped from a year ago, helping lift the current account in a period of lackluster global trade. Remittances prove to be resilient also due to better economic conditions in host countries and declining inflation rates across the world,” she said in a Viber message.

Velasquez projects that at this pace, the BOP “would outperform” the BSP’s dollar position projection. 

“Moving forward, we expect the trade deficit to remain relatively narrow (compared with last year) given the price impact of more moderate commodity prices on imports and possible export recovery towards the end of the year,” she added. — Ramon Royandoyan

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ADB cuts inflation forecast for developing Asia

ADB cuts inflation forecast for developing Asia

1 day ago
The Asian Development Bank cut its inflation forecast for developing Asia on Wednesday, as food and fuel prices eased, supply...
Business
fbtw
Economy slowed in Q2 on weaker consumption

Economy slowed in Q2 on weaker consumption

By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
The Philippine economy likely posted slower growth of 5.6 percent in the second quarter on weaker consumption, analysts ...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;IP infrastructure upgrade to attract investors&rsquo;

‘IP infrastructure upgrade to attract investors’

By Catherine Talavera | 15 hours ago
Improving the country’s intellectual property infrastructure could help the Philippines attract more investors, according...
Business
fbtw

United Airlines launches direct Manila-SFO flights

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 15 hours ago
United Airlines, one of the largest carriers in the world, is launching nonstop flights connecting Manila with San Francisco to capture some of the long-haul demand in the Philippines.
Business
fbtw
PLDT to build landing stations for $80 million subsea cable system

PLDT to build landing stations for $80 million subsea cable system

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 15 hours ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. has secured regulatory approval to put up landing stations in Aurora and Davao that would serve as the...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PH Resorts Group forced by SEC to share denial of agenda amendment request

PH Resorts Group forced by SEC to share denial of agenda amendment request

5 hours ago
It’s not clear what plans PHR might have cooking that would have required an 11th-hour inclusion of the asset sale on...
Business
fbtw
'Mega consortium' forced to enter competitive bidding for NAIA Rehab project

'Mega consortium' forced to enter competitive bidding for NAIA Rehab project

5 hours ago
The NEDA said that the change to run a solicited process is driven by the need for speed.
Business
fbtw
Filinvest Development confirms&nbsp;Cebu City desalination plans

Filinvest Development confirms Cebu City desalination plans

5 hours ago
FDC did not provide a cost estimate for the desalination plant’s construction.
Business
fbtw
Bargain hunting lifts share prices

Bargain hunting lifts share prices

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
Stocks recovered modestly yesterday as investors hunted for bargains after a two-day downturn.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with