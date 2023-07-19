^

Business

ADB maintains Philippines growth outlook

Philstar.com
July 19, 2023 | 10:42am
ADB maintains Philippines growth outlook
In its flagship Asian Development Outlook released Wednesday, the multilateral lender kept its projection that the Philippine economy would grow 6.0% this year and 6.2% in 2024
Philstar.com / Irish Lising, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Development Bank kept its growth forecast on the Philippines as its prospects continued to be buoyed by resilient consumer spending. 

In its flagship Asian Development Outlook released Wednesday, the multilateral lender maintained the Philippine economy would grow 6.0% this year and 6.2% in 2024

The outlook was unchanged since the previous April report, as the ADB noted “robust investment and private consumption” generated rosy growth figures in the first quarter. The Philippine economy grew at a slower clip of 6.4% year-on-year in the January-March period. 

The projection fell at the lower end of the Marcos Jr. administration’s gross domestic product growth target of 6-7% in 2023.

If realized, ADB’s projection would make the Philippines the fastest-growing economy across Southeast Asia in 2023, outpacing Singapore and Vietnam. The domestic economy expanded 7.6% in 2022 on the back of resilient consumer spending.

That said, the Manila-based lender also turned its sights on the tourism and business process outsourcing sectors, which have been proven reliable drivers of growth for the Philippine economy. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is eyeing tourism receipts to expand 80% this year, while the BPO sector is expected to tally 9% growth. 

Zooming out, the ADB revised its growth projections on Southeast Asia. The new outlook pegged the region would expand at a slower 4.6% in 2023, and 4.9% in 2024, as global demand for manufactured exports was retreating. 

The growth story across Southeast Asia focused on the world’s waning appetite for exports, as inflation has impacted the prospects of even advanced economies. The Euro area found itself in a technical recession earlier this year, as price growth and expensive borrowing costs dampened consumption across that area. 

That said, China’s reopening proved to be a bright spot for Asia, the ADB noted. The world’s second-largest economy managed to pull the region’s growth prospects up, but could still unravel in the coming months.

“Domestic demand and services activity are driving growth, while many economies are also benefiting from a strong recovery in tourism. However, industrial activity and exports remain weak, and the outlook for global growth and demand next year has worsened,” said ADB Chief Economist Albert Park. — Ramon Royandoyan

ADB

ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Corruption hinders RE investment

By Boo Chanco | 11 hours ago
As was the experience during the construction of baseload power plants running on coal and other fuels, corruption at the local government level is proving to be a major hindrance in facilitating construction of...
Business
fbtw
Philippine stocks extend losses on China worries

Philippine stocks extend losses on China worries

By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
The Philippine stock market continued to fall yesterday amid worries about the Chinese economy.
Business
fbtw
Group worries 'SIM-aided' crimes will soar as registration deadlines near

Group worries 'SIM-aided' crimes will soar as registration deadlines near

1 day ago
An advocacy group is worried that SIM-based crimes will surge amid the national government’s push to register SIM ...
Business
fbtw
New Monetary Board member to be announced &lsquo;soon&rsquo; &mdash; BSP chief

New Monetary Board member to be announced ‘soon’ — BSP chief

1 day ago
The Monetary Board is powerful since it exercises the power and function of the BSP, the Philippines’ chief monetary...
Business
fbtw
BSP signals RRR cuts 'when time is right'

BSP signals RRR cuts 'when time is right'

1 day ago
Monetary authorities said in June that cutting the RRR was intended to manage domestic liquidity and credit conditions.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BOI-approved investments soar 203 percent

BOI-approved investments soar 203 percent

By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
Investments approved by the Board of Investments jumped by 203 percent in the first semester from a year ago, showing the...
Business
fbtw
AEV to issue P17.45 billion bonds

AEV to issue P17.45 billion bonds

By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc., the listed conglomerate of the Aboitiz Group, will return to the bond market this year with...
Business
fbtw
Manila Water NRW remains low

Manila Water NRW remains low

By Danessa Rivera | 11 hours ago
Razon-led Manila Water Company Inc. managed to keep its non-revenue water average at 13.35 percent for the first half of the ...
Business
fbtw
Megaworld to build P1.5 billion convention center in Cebu

Megaworld to build P1.5 billion convention center in Cebu

By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
Megaworld Corp. is hoping to capitalize on the recovering business climate in the country, including the resurgent MICE or...
Business
fbtw
Pag-IBIG cuts interest rates for housing loans

Pag-IBIG cuts interest rates for housing loans

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
The Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG, has reduced the interest rates for its home loans amid an improved...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with