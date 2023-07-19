^

PEZA pre-qualifies P33 billion ecozone development projects

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
July 19, 2023 | 12:00am
In a statement yesterday, the investment promotion agency said the new and expansion ecozone developments pre-qualified by the PEZA board, chaired by Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual, will require approval by the Fiscal Incentives Review Board and a presidential proclamation for the signing of the developers’ registration agreement with the PEZA.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) Board has pre-qualified P33 billion worth of investments for eight ecozone development projects in the first half of the year.

In a statement yesterday, the investment promotion agency said the new and expansion ecozone developments pre-qualified by the PEZA board, chaired by Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual, will require approval by the Fiscal Incentives Review Board and a presidential proclamation for the signing of the developers’ registration agreement with the PEZA.

PEZA director general Tereso Panga said investments for the ecozone development projects are 579.23 percent higher than the P4.86 billion worth of investments in the same period last year.

“This uptick in ecozone development investment is crucial as it indicates a growing demand for proclaimed areas, which is further supported by the rise in new and expansion projects,” he said.

Of the eight pre-qualified new and expansion ecozone projects, three are manufacturing ecozones, one is an information technology (IT) center, and four are IT parks.

Manufacturing ecozone North Cebu Economic Zone in Medellin, Cebu has the largest project cost at P27.18 billion.

Expansion projects at the Lima Technology Center-Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Malvar, Batangas and in Gateway Business Park-SEZ, in General Trias, Cavite, meanwhile, have a total project cost of P233.26 million.

As for the four IT Parks, these have a total investment cost of P1.47 billion, with three to be located in Araneta City, Quezon City and one in South Cotabato City.

The IT Center will be in Makati City, with an investment of P4.12 billion.

The eight pre-qualified ecozones for the first half form part of 17 ecozone development projects approved by PEZA in the first year of the Marcos administration or from July 2022 to June 2023, with investments amounting to P122.27 billion.

As part of efforts to better cater to the changing needs of its stakeholders, the PEZA Board has approved Board Resolution 23-138 to streamline the ecozone proclamation process and make it easier to do business within the ecozones.

The resolution will take immediate effect following its complete publication in a newspaper.

“As we are now beefing up our agency to continuously enhance our delivery of services and facilitate faster ecozone proclamations to provide ready-for-occupancy sites for our agile locators, it is high time for PEZA to amend its guidelines for a simplified application, proclamation, and registration process for new and expanding ecozone developer or operator projects,” Panga said.

With the new resolution, he is optimistic more ecozones could be established particularly in rural areas.

