Aboitiz Equity Ventures eyes retail bond offer

Philstar.com
July 18, 2023 | 1:24pm
If approved, the latest bond offering will become the second tranche of their debt securities program that was greenlit by the regulator. As it is, AEV issued the first tranche of its fixed-rate retail bonds, which already include the final tranche of their 2019 bonds issue, totalling an estimated P20 billion back in 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. is putting up a fixed-rate retail bond offer, intended as the second trance of their P30 billion debt securities program.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, AEV said they already filed an application for the bond offer, covering up to P17.45 billion, to the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 17.

The offering already included an oversubscription option. 

If approved, the latest bond offering will become the second tranche of their debt securities program that was greenlit by the regulator. As it is, AEV issued the first tranche of its fixed-rate retail bonds, which already include the final tranche of their 2019 bonds issue, totalling an estimated P20 billion back in 2022. 

AEV will list the latest bond offer with the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp.

The bond will be offered for sale in the third quarter of this year. 

Shares in AEV currently trade 0.47% up at P53.95 apiece as of 11:25 Tuesday morning. — Ramon Royandoyan

