^

Business

SEC introduces new capital raising initiatives

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
July 18, 2023 | 12:00am
SEC introduces new capital raising initiatives
The four companies that may push through with their offerings this year are Ovialand, which earlier announced a P2.2-billion IPO, and Enrique Razon’s Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc., which is planning a P33 billion IPO.
Businessworld / SEC.GOV.PH

MANILA, Philippines — Four companies are looking to push through with their initial public offerings (IPO), possibly in the second half of the year, according to Securities and Exchange Commission – Markets and Securities Regulation Department director Vicente Graciano Felizmenio.

The four companies that may push through with their offerings this year are Ovialand, which earlier announced a P2.2-billion IPO, and Enrique Razon’s Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc., which is planning a P33 billion IPO.

No definite timetable, however, has yet been announced by the two companies as of this writing.

SM Prime Holdings Inc.‘s planned P55 billion real estate investment trust listing, originally targeted for the second half of 2023, may also be moved to next year. Felizmenio said SM Prime has not yet filed its registration statement.

However, the SEC has been trying to introduce new capital-raising initiatives and schemes, Felizmenio said.

The SEC, for one, is also trying to provide a “very friendly environment” for power generators and distributors to meet the requirements of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) for them to offer 15 percent of their ownership to the public, Felizmenio said.

“We are trying to come up with a template for the industry,” Felizmenio said.

He said there are around 150 power-related companies that could potentially list in the market.

This is similar to the template crafted by the SEC for hospitals in order to raise as much as P1 billion in capital.

Another capital raising initiative introduced by the SEC is the so-called SEC FARMS or the Securing and Expanding Capital for Farms and Agri-business Related Modernization Schemes.

Under this scheme, agri-based companies can raise up to P500 million per project.

SEC FARMS will streamline the requirements and procedures for agri-based companies registering securities for the purpose of raising capital for agriculture projects.

Applications can be approved within 28 days from filing with the SEC, subject to the guidelines set by the SEC.

“That template provides easy and accessible access to registering their securities for public offering,” Felizmenio said.

SEC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MVP, RSA team up for new tollway project

MVP, RSA team up for new tollway project

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Rival business tycoons Ramon S. Ang and Manuel V. Pangilinan have teamed up for a new tollway project that will link Cavite...
Business
fbtw
G20 finance and bank chiefs to tackle debt crisis

G20 finance and bank chiefs to tackle debt crisis

By Bhuvan Bagga | 15 hours ago
G20 finance and central bank chiefs begin talks on Monday to discuss debt restructuring deals and fairer international tax...
Business
fbtw
Airlines grapple with rise in turbulent passengers

Airlines grapple with rise in turbulent passengers

1 day ago
According to the airline industry trade group IATA, one in every 568 flights had an incident linked to an unruly passenger...
Business
fbtw
New Monetary Board member to be announced &lsquo;soon&rsquo; &mdash;BSP chief

New Monetary Board member to be announced ‘soon’ —BSP chief

10 hours ago
The Monetary Board is powerful since it exercises the power and function of the BSP, the Philippines’ chief monetary...
Business
fbtw

Water security

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
My friend, Ed Yap, was wondering in our Viber group how it can be that the water level in Angat Dam is now below minimum operating level when we are having a lot of rain these past few weeks.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine, US partnership in clean energy urged

Philippine, US partnership in clean energy urged

By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
As the Philippines continues its push for more green energy sources, a former United States envoy for ASEAN expressed hope...
Business
fbtw

Embracing the digital revolution

By Gilbert T. Trinchera | 2 hours ago
Technology innovation is a pivotal catalyst in empowering businesses to navigate the current dynamic landscape, ensuring that they endure and flourish amidst uncertain times. There is a diverse range of new and emerging...
Business
fbtw
Consensus bill on MUP eyed next month

Consensus bill on MUP eyed next month

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 hours ago
The government’s economic team is targeting to come up with a consensus bill for the military and uniformed personnel...
Business
fbtw
DA hopes to stir more international support for agriculture sector

DA hopes to stir more international support for agriculture sector

By Danessa Rivera | 2 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture hopes to stir more international support for the advancement of the local agriculture sect...
Business
fbtw
Philippine shares sag on profit taking

Philippine shares sag on profit taking

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Local shares slid yesterday due to profit taking after China reported weaker growth than forecast in the last quarter.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with