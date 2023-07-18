BTr raises P15 billion as investors swarm T-bill auction

The Bureau of the Treasury yesterday made a full award of P15 billion on offer, its first time to do so after five straight weeks of partial awards.

MANILA, Philippines — The government raised P15 billion from short-term securities after investors swarmed the Treasury bill (T-bill) auction with demand hitting a seven-week high.

Demand, likewise, continued to pick up and surged to P44.758 billion.

This is the highest in seven weeks or since the P48.726 billion on May 29.

Rates for T-bills were already seen declining as a result of the easing of inflation in the US.

Headline rate in the US significantly slowed to three percent in June, which could open the possibility of an end in the rate hike cycle in the world’s biggest economy.

The US Federal Reserve will decide on its policy rate next week. The Fed kept rates unchanged for the first time last month.

Meanwhile, rates yesterday were mixed in comparison with the reference rate after declining for the 91-day offer, but moving up for the 182- and 364-day tenors.

On a weekly basis, however, rates went down across the board.

Rates for the 91-day T-bills declined by 9.5 basis points to 5.884 percent from the secondary rate of 5.979 percent and lower from last week’s 5.973 percent.

On the other hand, the 182-day short-dated debt papers saw rates slightly inch up by 0.4 basis points to 6.095 percent, but significantly below last week’s level of 6.266 percent.

Rates also averaged 6.226 percent for the 364-day T-bills, 4.7 basis points above the secondary rate but down from last week’s auction rate of 6.339 percent.

A total of P5 billion each was awarded for the three tenors.

Overall demand for the short-term securities surged by a little over 60 percent to P44.758 billion. The auction was oversubscribed by nearly three times.

Bids went up across the board to P17.716 billion, P14.31 billion, and P12.732 billion for the three, six, and 12 months securities, respectively.

For July, the Treasury targets to borrow P180 billion from the local debt market.

Of this, P60 billion is expected to be raised from short-term T-bills. It has so far borrowed P38.636 billion.