^

Business

Lucio Co’s REIT readies year’s biggest IPO

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
July 17, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Cosco Capital, the investment holding vehicle of retail tycoon Lucio Co, plans a real estate investment trust (REIT) listing that could be the biggest initial public offering (IPO) at the bourse this year, Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) president Ramon Monzon said.

He said Cosco’s REIT listing would be for its industrial real estate business worth from P15 billion to P30 billion, an offering that could move the PSE closer to its capital raising target of P160 billion this year.

“They (Cosco) have informed me that they will be filing their application this month or next month,” Monzon said.

If the listing pushes through this year, it would help the PSE meet its capital raising target of P140 billion to P160 billion compared to the P110 billion raised last year.

Cosco is a household name in the retail sector, with its Puregold Price Club Inc. and S&R Membership Shopping, but it also has a growing real estate business with a list of commercial buildings, co-developed properties, and community malls in several areas.

According to its website, it has seven listed real estate companies, including Ellimac Prime Holdings Inc., the flagship company of Cosco’s real estate group.

The company owns 47 properties located in prime Metro Manila areas and across the Central and Northern Luzon provinces of Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Quezon, and Cagayan. Among these are 25 properties operating as commercial retail buildings, eight on land long-term lease arrangements and 14 more in various stages of planning and development.

Majority of Ellimac Prime’s commercial retail  buildings are being leased by prominent retail tenants in support of Puregold’s retail customers.

These include The Fairview Terraces, the group’s second commercial shopping complex that was co-developed with Ayala Land. It is located in a prime commercial area in Quezon City, and houses an extensive mix of foreign and local brands offering an array of dining and shopping experiences for families and professionals.

Another company in the real estate group, Pure Petroleum Corp. (PPC), commenced operations of a fuel terminal facility inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone in December 2012.

The terminal also operates jetty facilities for bulk loading and unloading, mooring buoys, water storage tanks for fire protection and maintenance, as well as truck loading racks. It has adapted the best practices of the oils industry, applicable policies and procedures to ensure safe and efficient operation.

Cosco has set aside P12.2 billion in capital expenditures this year to fund its continued growth and operations, more than double the P6.1 billion the company allotted last year.

The listed holding company reported a consolidated net income of P3.1 billion in the first quarter of the year, up by 14.4 percent from a year ago.

INVESTMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BSP: More consumers filing money complaints

BSP: More consumers filing money complaints

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has recorded a 15 percent surge in consumer complaints, reflecting the BSP’s commitment...
Business
fbtw

Due process denied

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission suffered a heavy blow late last month when the Court of Appeals ruled that ERC’s directive invalidating San Miguel Corp.’s notice to terminate two power supply agreements...
Business
fbtw
BSP greenlights $2.73B in foreign loans in Q2

BSP greenlights $2.73B in foreign loans in Q2

2 days ago
The amount comprised three loans granted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.
Business
fbtw

SE Asian countries urged to use parametric insurance

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Southeast Asian countries are urged to consider using parametric insurance to enhance coastal resilience and mitigate the impact of climate change.
Business
fbtw
Private sector funding sought for 4 railways

Private sector funding sought for 4 railways

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The Department of Transportation is looking at the private sector to bankroll the delivery of four railways that would facilitate...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Carriers eye direct flights to Saudi Arabia, Paris

Carriers eye direct flights to Saudi Arabia, Paris

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The country’s biggest airlines are expanding their reach to the Middle East and Europe as soon as they address current...
Business
fbtw
Government borrows less at P147 billion in May

Government borrows less at P147 billion in May

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government accumulated P147 billion in borrowings in May, largely from the domestic market, coming from a net repayment...
Business
fbtw

Dollar breakdown

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
As defined by Investopedia, a breakdown is a downward move in a security or currency’s price, usually through an identified level of support, that portends further declines.
Business
fbtw

Water security

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
My friend, Ed Yap, was wondering in our Viber group how it can be that the water level in Angat Dam is now below minimum operating level when we are having a lot of rain these past few weeks.
Business
fbtw
MBC bares wishlist for President Marcos&rsquo; 2nd SONA

MBC bares wishlist for President Marcos’ 2nd SONA

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
As President Marcos prepares to deliver his second State of the Nation Address next week, business group Makati Business Club...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with