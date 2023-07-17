Lucio Co’s REIT readies year’s biggest IPO

MANILA, Philippines — Cosco Capital, the investment holding vehicle of retail tycoon Lucio Co, plans a real estate investment trust (REIT) listing that could be the biggest initial public offering (IPO) at the bourse this year, Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) president Ramon Monzon said.

He said Cosco’s REIT listing would be for its industrial real estate business worth from P15 billion to P30 billion, an offering that could move the PSE closer to its capital raising target of P160 billion this year.

“They (Cosco) have informed me that they will be filing their application this month or next month,” Monzon said.

If the listing pushes through this year, it would help the PSE meet its capital raising target of P140 billion to P160 billion compared to the P110 billion raised last year.

Cosco is a household name in the retail sector, with its Puregold Price Club Inc. and S&R Membership Shopping, but it also has a growing real estate business with a list of commercial buildings, co-developed properties, and community malls in several areas.

According to its website, it has seven listed real estate companies, including Ellimac Prime Holdings Inc., the flagship company of Cosco’s real estate group.

The company owns 47 properties located in prime Metro Manila areas and across the Central and Northern Luzon provinces of Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Quezon, and Cagayan. Among these are 25 properties operating as commercial retail buildings, eight on land long-term lease arrangements and 14 more in various stages of planning and development.

Majority of Ellimac Prime’s commercial retail buildings are being leased by prominent retail tenants in support of Puregold’s retail customers.

These include The Fairview Terraces, the group’s second commercial shopping complex that was co-developed with Ayala Land. It is located in a prime commercial area in Quezon City, and houses an extensive mix of foreign and local brands offering an array of dining and shopping experiences for families and professionals.

Another company in the real estate group, Pure Petroleum Corp. (PPC), commenced operations of a fuel terminal facility inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone in December 2012.

The terminal also operates jetty facilities for bulk loading and unloading, mooring buoys, water storage tanks for fire protection and maintenance, as well as truck loading racks. It has adapted the best practices of the oils industry, applicable policies and procedures to ensure safe and efficient operation.

Cosco has set aside P12.2 billion in capital expenditures this year to fund its continued growth and operations, more than double the P6.1 billion the company allotted last year.

The listed holding company reported a consolidated net income of P3.1 billion in the first quarter of the year, up by 14.4 percent from a year ago.