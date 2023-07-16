^

Wilcon launches support hotline

The Philippine Star
July 16, 2023 | 12:00am
Wilcon launches support hotline
Wilcon Depot is renowned for its comprehensive product offerings, and the new branch is no exception.
MANILA, Philippines — Wilcon Depot, the country’s leading home improvement and construction retailer, has launched a support hotline to cater to all its customers nationwide.

Wilcon rolled out its 88-WILCON (88-945266) Hotline last month, bringing unparalleled convenience and access to a wide range of high-quality products, shopping assistance, and exceptional customer service. The hotline is a direct line for customers to connect with Wilcon’s knowledgeable team of professionals, who are ready to assist with inquiries, provide product recommendations, and guide customers throughout their purchasing journey.

“At Wilcon Depot, it is our commitment to provide unparalleled excellence in the construction and home improvement retail industry. Therefore, we consistently strive to meet the evolving needs of our valued customers by setting higher standards in customer service, all while offering an extensive range of high-quality products and services,” said SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong.

The 88-WILCON Hotline uses AI technology to streamline customer inquiries and improve call handling efficiency. Customers can expect a streamlined phone transaction when reaching out to the 88-WILCON Hotline, as their calls will be routed to the store closest to their location.

Aside from the hotline, customers can also rely on Wilcon’s existing customer service channels, including the live chat support agent via Wilcon Online Shop and social media platforms, and in-person assistance at any Wilcon branch nationwide.

