NGCP energizes 3 major projects in 2023

A March 15, 2020 photo of the Sta. Rita Substation as the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines energizes to cater to the Samar II Electric Cooperative for power transmission in Samar.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines has energized three major projects this year, continuing its investments in the transmission system to improve services and ensure enough power supply.

In a statement, the grid operator said it energized the Hermosa-San Jose 500kV project, the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection project and the Cebu-Negros-Panay 3 project.

For the Cebu-Negros-Panay 3 project, the NGCP said the submarine cable has been energized while the overhead transmission lines are being progressively energized.

Since the private sector took control of the company, the NGCP said it has spent P300 billion, which was used to expand the grid with 28 new substations, additional 31,190 MVA substation capacity, and additional 3,729 circuit kilometers of transmission lines.

These investments, in turn, benefitted consumers, the NGCP said. The grid operator said service performance exceeded most of the performance parameters set by the regulator, with transmission service outages dropping by 77%.

At the same time, NGCP’s 400 customers are satisfied with its service provision giving NGCP satisfaction rating in year 2022 registering at 94%.

Transmission charge has remained low at an average rate P0.50/kWh. As of December 2022, average transmission cost is only 4% of 300kWh typical residential customer.