Philippines generated P3.5T worth of investment leads from trips abroad

Philstar.com
July 13, 2023 | 1:28pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines generated trillions of pesos worth of leads to generate jobs and spur economic growth, as the trade department said this was a product of various investment missions abroad.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual disclosed on Wednesday that these forays abroad generated an estimated P3.5 trillion worth of investment leads. 

The DTI said investment leads are "potential investments wherein investors have already signified or expressed interest to invest."

The figures support the national government’s ongoing push to sell the Philippines as a viable investment destination. While the push is nothing new, it comes at a point of need since the economy is still recovering from pandemic woes. 

Likewise, businesses and firms everywhere are on the hunt for new locations since some are looking to move away from China owing to the superpower’s souring trade relations with the United States. 

These leads came from trips in Singapore, Indonesia, the United States, Japan, China, Thailand, and Europe in the past months.

The figures were announced at the state’s launch of ‘green lanes’ to accelerate investments in the country.

The DTI expects President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s trips abroad to generate $88 million in investments this year. — Ramon Royandoyan

