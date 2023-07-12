^

Business

Local shares close up ahead of US inflation data

Philstar.com
July 12, 2023 | 5:21pm
PSE
In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.
PSE / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Local shares finished in the green on Wednesday, as investors here and abroad were bullish on the outturn of US price growth data.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index advanced 1.07% to close 6,466.85 on Wednesday. The broader All Shares index gained 0.8% with most subindices finishing in positive territory.

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, attributed the gains to the release of US data.

“Local equities rose further by 1.07% to 6,466.85 ahead of the highly anticipated US inflation print which will be revealed a few hours from now,” he said in a Viber message. 

Hong Kong was again the stand-out performer thanks to gains in tech stocks, while Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok and Jakarta were also up.

London, Paris and Frankfurt also advanced, but Shanghai, Tokyo, Mumbai and Wellington were all lower.

Hernan Segovia, trader at Summit Securities, dissected the performance of local companies on Wednesday.

“They find ways indeed, as BDO leads the big caps by capturing a third of the PSE index rise today…Luckily our market has Sy stocks that contributed 30% of the PSE's value turnover today,” he said.

At home, foreign investors bought P1.3 billion more shares than they sold in the local stock market. A total of 734.9 million stocks, valued at P5.25 billion, switched hands on Wednesday.  — with AFP

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Landbank-DBP merger delayed to H1 next year &ndash; DOF

Landbank-DBP merger delayed to H1 next year – DOF

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
The legal merger between Land Bank of the Philippines and the Development Bank of the Philippines will be pushed back to the...
Business
fbtw
D&L starts commercial operations of Batangas plant

D&L starts commercial operations of Batangas plant

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
D&L Industries, a chemicals and food ingredients company, has commenced commercial operations of its new manufacturing facility...
Business
fbtw

Doro: the truth teller

By Boo Chanco | 18 hours ago
Last week, I was interviewed for an audio-visual material to celebrate the 37th anniversary of Philippine Star. The topic was truth telling, a very appropriate one in this age of fake news. I was asked how truth...
Business
fbtw
Markets rise as China pledges fresh property support

Markets rise as China pledges fresh property support

By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Stock markets rose yesterday, with Hong Kong and Shanghai lifted by China moves to support its struggling property secto...
Business
fbtw
AMRO retains growth outlook for Philippines

AMRO retains growth outlook for Philippines

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations+3 Macroeconomic Research Office has maintained its growth forecast for the Philippines...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vehicle sales rise by 31percent in H1

Vehicle sales rise by 31percent in H1

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
Vehicle sales in the country accelerated by 30.7 percent in the first half of the year, showing improved consumer spendi...
Business
fbtw
Banks&rsquo; real estate exposure rises to 21.1 percent in Q1

Banks’ real estate exposure rises to 21.1 percent in Q1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
The exposure of Philippine banks and trust entities to the volatile property segment inched up to 21.1 percent in March from...
Business
fbtw
Trade gap narrows in May

Trade gap narrows in May

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
The country registered a smaller trade deficit in May as exports picked up for the first time in six months, while imports...
Business
fbtw
Priority status sought for Cebu regional fish port

Priority status sought for Cebu regional fish port

By Danessa Rivera | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Fisheries Development Authority will push for the construction of a regional fish port in Cebu as the second...
Business
fbtw
Philippines eyes talks for EU&ndash;FTA

Philippines eyes talks for EU–FTA

By Catherine Talavera | 18 hours ago
The Philippines expects to begin discussions for a Free Trade Agreement with the European Union this year, according to Trade...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with