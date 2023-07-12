Local shares close up ahead of US inflation data

In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.

MANILA, Philippines — Local shares finished in the green on Wednesday, as investors here and abroad were bullish on the outturn of US price growth data.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index advanced 1.07% to close 6,466.85 on Wednesday. The broader All Shares index gained 0.8% with most subindices finishing in positive territory.

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, attributed the gains to the release of US data.

“Local equities rose further by 1.07% to 6,466.85 ahead of the highly anticipated US inflation print which will be revealed a few hours from now,” he said in a Viber message.

Hong Kong was again the stand-out performer thanks to gains in tech stocks, while Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok and Jakarta were also up.

London, Paris and Frankfurt also advanced, but Shanghai, Tokyo, Mumbai and Wellington were all lower.

Hernan Segovia, trader at Summit Securities, dissected the performance of local companies on Wednesday.

“They find ways indeed, as BDO leads the big caps by capturing a third of the PSE index rise today…Luckily our market has Sy stocks that contributed 30% of the PSE's value turnover today,” he said.

At home, foreign investors bought P1.3 billion more shares than they sold in the local stock market. A total of 734.9 million stocks, valued at P5.25 billion, switched hands on Wednesday. — with AFP