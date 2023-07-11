^

Business

ACEN bares joint venture proposal with Norway’s investment fund

Philstar.com
July 11, 2023 | 2:03pm
ACEN bares joint venture proposal with Norwayâ€™s investment fund
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, ACEN Corp. said the proposed joint venture with Norfund involves investing in YMP Telecom Power Inc.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Ayala Corp’s listed clean energy platform bared its plan to enter into a joint venture with the Norwegian Investment Fund. 

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, ACEN Corp. said the proposed joint venture with Norfund involves investing in YMP Telecom Power Inc. 

The move was approved by ACEN’s executive committee. 

Details remain scarce, as ACEN confirmed that terms surrounding the joint venture proposal investment are still being finalized.

The joint venture will provide solar power to telecom towers in the country.  

Yoma Micro Power is a renewable energy firm based in Southeast Asia. The company has constructed 600 solar hybrid power plants, with clients ranging from telco operators, tower companies, commercial and industrial firms, and homeowners.

As it is, YMP is a joint venture owned by its parent, Myanmar-based conglomerate Yoma Group, the International Finance Corp. and Norfund.

Norfund is owned and funded by Norway, targeted at investing in developing countries. The investment fund has a portfolio with over $2.5 billion in commitments as of 2021. 

Shares in ACEN currently trade 0.58% up at P5.2 apiece as of 1:51 Tuesday afternoon. — Ramon Royandoyan

ACEN CORP.

AYALA CORP.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines' young population set to meet global workforce needs &mdash; economist

Philippines' young population set to meet global workforce needs — economist

18 hours ago
The Philippines is positioned to provide the world with the much-needed workforce in the coming decades, an economist...
Business
fbtw

Risks in debt condonation

By Rey Gamboa | 16 hours ago
Debt condonation is a tricky matter. If an apartment tenant accumulates over six months of unpaid back rent, the landlord has no recourse but to evict the renter, throwing out the whole family and their belongings...
Business
fbtw
D&L starts commercial operations of Batangas plant

D&L starts commercial operations of Batangas plant

By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
D&L Industries, a chemicals and food ingredients company, has commenced commercial operations of its new manufacturing facility...
Business
fbtw

‘General, what’s happening to our country?’

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It was the evening of July 2, 1982, when former vice president Emmanuel Pelaez asked that question, as then General Tomas Karingal, the Quezon City chief of police, accompanied him to the hospital after he was ambushed....
Business
fbtw
Maybank: Monetary policy tightening in Philippines is over

Maybank: Monetary policy tightening in Philippines is over

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
The monetary policy tightening in the Philippines that saw interest rates soar by 425 basis points to tame inflation and stabilize...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Global stocks mostly rise as market digests China inflation data

Global stocks mostly rise as market digests China inflation data

6 hours ago
Global stocks mostly advanced Monday ahead of key US inflation data and after a drop in China's producer prices pointed to...
Business
fbtw
SPNEC 'working' on private placement to lift suspension

SPNEC 'working' on private placement to lift suspension

6 hours ago
There are thousands of shareholders trapped in this stock, and this story probably does nothing to ease their discomfort...
Business
fbtw
Filinvest REIT wants to improve its poor occupancy rate

Filinvest REIT wants to improve its poor occupancy rate

6 hours ago
I’m not really sure what to make of this press release.
Business
fbtw
FDI inflows down 18% in 4 months

FDI inflows down 18% in 4 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
The inflow of foreign direct investments declined by 18 percent to $2.92 billion in the first four months from $3.56 billion...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with