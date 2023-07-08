^

Business

CGBP sets training program on how to detect fake titles

The Philippine Star
July 8, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — The Center for Global Best Practices (CGBP) will hold an online training, titled “Best Practices in Detecting Fake Certificates of Land Titles,” from 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 28 via Zoom.

This special program will comprehensively discuss the different origins, types of titles (comprising 53 judicial and LRC forms), guidelines, information and tools to validate the authenticity of titles. A lot of real estate buyers, investors and lending institutions are being victimized by professional syndicates and swindlers whose modus operandi is to sell these fake titles to the public.

Learn all of these from CGBP course director and lecturer, Atty. Alvin Claridades, the author of more than 20 books including Land Titles and Deeds, Laws on Easement, Road Right-of-Way, Building & Setback, and The Revised IRR of the National Building Code of the Philippines. He currently serves as the director of Administrative Services and National Drive Against Professional Squatters and Squatting Syndicates (NDAPSSS) at DHSUD. He was the former director of Legal Services and Asset Reform Group of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC). He teaches law and is an active bar reviewer specializing in land titles, deeds and special proceedings; remedial law; and civil law. He is also a licensed civil engineer and environmental planner.

Registration is open to the general public and is highly recommended for all buyers and sellers of properties, developers, financial institutions who are accepting property titles as collateral, brokers, agents, lawyers, consultants and all stakeholders who are owners of real estate properties.

CGBP is an accredited training provider of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Anti-Money Laundering Council, PRC-Board of Accountancy, DILG-Local Government Academy, Governance Commission for GOCCs and Civil Service Commission. Government funds to be used in this training program will not be covered by Philippine Procurement Law or RA 9184 based on its Revised IRR’s Section 4.5-b which classifies training and seminars as non-procurement activities. DBM Circular 563 issued on April 22, 2016 also exempts public officials and government employees from the P2,000-limit per day on training fees.

 

For details and other property-related training topics such as Best Practices Guide to Construction Law and Crafting Contracts, Resolving your Squatter Issues in Public and Private Properties and Guide to Condominium and Subdivision Law, www.cgbp.org or call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968/69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148/59.

