Nyah Genelle De Leon - Philstar.com
July 7, 2023 | 4:21pm
World Bank, CFSI sign grant deal for BARMM economic support, development
Timanan Central Elementary School (TCES) aims to be one of the first schools in the country to offer inclusive learning where students' leaning experience will be tailored to their specific needs, May 23, 2023.
Efigenio Christopher Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — The World Bank has signed a $4-million grant agreement with the Community Family Services International (CFSI) to provide sustainable and inclusive economic support for the communities of former Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) combatants and their families in the Bangsamoro region.

In a statement on Friday, the Washington-based lender said the community-driven project will be anchored on strengthening agriculture, capacity building and skills development for cooperatives and women’s groups, infrastructure improvements, and construction of community facilities.

“The long-term goal is to contribute to income stabilization and food security of households in these communities through improved basic infrastructure, enhanced livelihood diversification, and climate-smart agriculture,” said World Bank Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines, and Thailand Ndiamé Diop.

The project is set to support approximately 39,200 people in six rural communities in the region.

Aside from strengthening the livelihoods of the communities, the project will also boost inclusivity by allowing community members, mostly women, youth, and Indigenous Peoples,  to provide their input in deciding on infrastructure priorities and other strategies. 

In addition, the Bangsamoro Development Agency, as the development arm of the MILF and lead partner to CFSI, will head the implementation of project activities at the community level.

“This project provides an important entry point for strengthening collaboration across different levels of government and stakeholders such as communities, local government units, regional ministries, and other contributors to the peace process,” said World Bank Senior Social Development Specialist Ditte Marie Fallesen, the task team leader for the project. 

The funds will be pooled from the Bangsamoro Normalization Trust Fund (BNTF), which was established to finance, coordinate, and oversee assistance from development partners and other donors for the decommissioning of MILF combatants in the region, in partnership with the World Bank.

Through the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Bangsamoro communities, the multi-donor trust fund aims to support the country’s agenda to extend development services in conflict-affected areas.

According to Diop, the project was the first to be approved and financed under the trust fund, which was first established in 2021. 

“[It] is an important milestone in bringing critical services to the camp communities within the normalization process,” he said.

