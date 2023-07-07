^

Maharlika IRR in final phase, says Diokno

Philstar.com
July 7, 2023 | 4:10pm
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri (L) and House Speaker Martin Romualdez (R) congratulate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (C) after he delivered his first State of the Nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday, July 25, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa, pool

MANILA, Philippines — Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said the implementing rules and regulations for the Maharlika Investment Fund is nearly complete, despite the controversial policy still awaiting the president’s signature. 

In a statement sent to reporters on Friday, Diokno explained why this was the case.

“The crafting of the IRR started right after the approval of the MIF bill. It’s now in its final phase,” he said. 

The bill containing the controversial investment fund is now in Malacañang, awaiting the signature of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. 

The Senate pulled an all-nighter back on May 31, passing its version of the investment fund after hours of discussion. There were last-ditch efforts to delay its passage in the Senate, through the two-member opposition composed of Sens. Aquilino Pimentel III and Risa Hontiveros, but proved weak since the bill cleared the hurdle.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri signed the enrolled bill of the Maharlika fund days apart.

Once the president signs the bill into law, the economic team has 90 days to prepare the IRR per Section 54 of the MIF bill.  

“We don’t intend to use up the 90 days,” Diokno added. 

The finance chief said in an interview with ANC on Thursday that he expects Marcos Jr. to sign the Maharlika into law “in a week or two” and make the investment fund operational before the end of 2023. 

The opposition to the fund was not just about initial plans to use state pension funds as seed money, as Marcos Jr. said in earlier statements. The outrage also focused on the fund’s viability, funding sources, sustainability, and governance. 

A recent SWS survey revealed that Filipinos remained split on what to make of the Maharlika fund. Data showed 51% expect “little to benefit” from the country’s first sovereign wealth fund. 

RELATED STORY: Filipinos split on whether Maharlika fund can deliver benefits — SWS

As it is, economists from the UP School of Economics, top-billed by former National Economic and Development Authority chief Ernesto Pernia, already spotlighted the fund’s red flags.

Civil society also lambasted the fund’s purpose, as seed money for the Maharlika could be funnelled directly into socioeconomic programs. Experts spotlighted that the Philippines is navigating a tight fiscal space owing to its high debt levels, which soared under the previous Duterte administration’s borrowing spree to fund its pandemic response. — Ramon Royandoyan

