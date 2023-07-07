Jobless rate softens in April as economy stayed open

MANILA, Philippines — Unemployment continued to soften in May, while the quality of jobs improved beating back inflationary pressures as the local labor market found more wiggle room within the Philippine economy.

In a briefing on Friday, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported the results of a nationwide survey of 11,042 households showed there were 2.17 million Filipinos who were either jobless or out of business in May, lower than the 2.26 million unemployed persons tallied in April.

That translated to an unemployment rate of 4.3% in May, inching down from the preceding month's rate of 4.5%. This was lower compared to the 6% recorded a year ago.

That said, data showed there were 5.66 million Filipinos who sought to work longer hours in May.

This was equivalent to an underemployment rate of 11.7% in May, lower compared to the April outturn of 12.9%.

The labor market started showing signs of recovery from pandemic misery towards the final quarter of 2022, as the domestic economy reopened itself for business.

That said, the labor market is expected to show signs of wear as the Marcos Jr. administration approved a P40 increase for minimum wage workers in Metro Manila. Economists are often wary of the impact of wage hikes across the economy, as businesses and firms have been keen to pass on higher costs to consumers.