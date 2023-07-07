^

Zobel headlines national retail conference, expo

The Philippine Star
July 7, 2023 | 12:00am
Mariana Zobel de Ayala.
Women in retail

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Land director Mariana Zobel de Ayala headlines the 29th National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE) to be hosted by the Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) on Aug. 10 -11, 2023 at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

With her impressive business acumen and leadership skills, Mariana will share insights on how women’s representation and voices can bring innovation to the table, enrich the decision-making process, and achieve more inclusive and equitable outcomes in retail. She will also discuss the pleasures and pressures of being in the fourth generation of a Philippine business family and the importance of staying relevant.

PRA president Rosemarie Bosch Ong said Mariana is the perfect fit for this year’s NRCE theme, “Retail Breakthrough,” as she is a true trailblazer in her own right.

“We believe that she’s an embodiment of a retail breakthrough as she’s an example of a strong woman leader who is not afraid to make a giant leap, embracing new advancements and discoveries to use it and make the necessary steps to achieve success,” Bosch Ong said.

NRCE 2023 overall chairman and Rustan Commercial Corp. president Donnie Tantoco said they hope to inspire and motivate attendees through Mariana’s keynote session on “The Power of Women at the Forefront of Progress” to break down barriers and shatter stereotypes, paving the way for future generations.

Joining the roster of NRCE 2023 sponsors and partners are Relex Solutions, The SM Store, ETP International Pte. Ltd, Wilcon Depot, Anchanto, Globe Business, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, PLDT Enterprise, Ayala Malls, Security Bank, Bench, Retailgate Technologies, Union Bank of the Philippines, Inewvation International Corp., Entrego, and its official PR partner Media Blitz Group.

