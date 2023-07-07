Metrobank lowersÂ inflation forecasts

Metrobank lowers inflation forecasts

“Inflation in June supports the expectation that prices are on their way down and that inflation will continue to follow a downward trajectory on account of base effects sans supply and price shocks,” Metrobank Research said.

MANILA, Philippines — Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) has lowered its inflation forecasts over the next two years amid the slowdown in the pace of price increases over the past five consecutive months.

In its latest bulletin, Metrobank Research said it has lowered its inflation projections to 5.8 percent from six percent for this year and to 4.3 percent from 4.5 percent for 2024.

Inflation cooled to 5.4 percent in June from 6.6 percent in May, but still averaged 7.2 percent in the first half of the year, way above the two to four percent target set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The Ty-led bank said inflation is seen to hit the target range earlier than anticipated, and is expected to ease further until next year.

“Inflation is expected to further decelerate in the coming months, falling within the central bank’s target range of two to four percent in the last two months of the year, as base effects and the impact of hikes in the benchmark rates kick in, as well as lower global oil prices on the back of an expected global slowdown,” it added.

However, the latest inflation projection of Metrobank is higher than the 5.4 percent for this year, and the 2.9 percent for 2024 forecasts penciled by the BSP Monetary Board.

Despite the recent decline in both headline and core inflation, Metrobank Research said elevated inflation would continue to persist due to ongoing upside risks stemming from price constraints on key food commodities, such as rice, the potential impact of the recently approved wage hike, and the imminent El Niño.

The bank said the inflation downtrend gives the BSP a space to cut interest rates before the end of the year after aggressively raising key policy rates to tame inflation and stabilize the peso.

The central bank raised key policy rates by 425 basis points between May last year and May this year as part of its tightening cycle. This brought the overnight reverse repurchase (RRP) rate to a 16-year high of 6.25 percent from an all-time low of two percent.

“It also added that the latest deceleration makes a stronger case for a pause in the RRP rate hikes, which currently stands at 6.25 percent, and for rate cuts to happen as soon as yearend 2023 given that inflation expectations are on a downward trend,” Metrobank Research said.

Meanwhile, the BSP continues with liquidity management operations by setting an overnight rate that now serves as a market reference amid the cessation of the global use of the controversial London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) last June 30.

The rate pegged, at 6.6673 percent as of July 5, used as reference the secondary market rate on the 28-day BSP bill to compute an overnight equivalent.