ERC wants NGCP to explain delays in project completion

MANILA, Philippines — The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has ordered the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) to explain the reason for the delays in the completion of its various transmission projects.

A show cause order was issued on July 4 by the ERC to NGCP dated June 14, 2023.

In its order, the ERC required explanation for delays in the completion of 37 projects, in which 26 are still uncompleted and three have yet to commence.

On the average, the regulator said NGCP’s delays in the 37 projects are at 820 days, ranging from 21 to 2,561 days.

As the concessionaire of the transmission assets owned by National Transmission Co., NGCP is responsible for the improvement, expansion, operation, and maintenance of its transmission assets and the operation of any related business, according to the ERC.

“Connected to this responsibility is the mandate that NGCP improve and expand the transmission facilities to adequately serve generation companies, distribution utilities and suppliers requiring transmission service and/ or ancillary services through the transmission system under Section 9 (d) of EPIRA,” the ERC said.

Any plan for expansion or improvement of the transmission facilities by NGCP is required to be submitted for approval by the ERC.

Pursuant to this mandate, the ERC said NGCP has filed several applications for the approval of its capital expenditure projects for the purpose of expanding and improving the transmission facilities, some of which have already been approved.

“Subsumed within this approval of capex applications of NGCP is the approval of the proposed timeline for completion of said projects,” the ERC said.

“The commission has observed that the said timelines were not followed and NGCP’s implementation of its approved capex applications have been delayed,” it said.

NGCP was ordered to submit within 15 days from receipt its verified explanation and show cause why no administrative penalty should be imposed upon the company.

The ERC further directed NGCP to include detailed explanations on the cause of delay per project, as well as the actual timeline of implementation per project.

NGCP was sought for comment, but the company has yet to issue a response as of press time.

In an earlier statement, NGCP assured that it can deliver its committed projects to improve the grid as long as the political will and support are there and it is given a sustainable recovery framework.

It noted that while access to funding was never a problem for the company, external limitations, including regulatory caps on capital expenditures, protracted permitting processes by the local government units, and difficult rights-of-way procurement have proven to be the primary roadblocks to project completion.

Aside from right-of-way issues, the COVID-pandemic has also been previously cited by NGCP as among the factors which affected the completion of some of its projects.

“But despite NGCP’s best efforts, delays in the completion of certain projects could not be avoided due to the pandemic. Construction works had to be temporarily suspended due to quarantine regulations. Even when restrictions were eased, NGCP could not fully resume work on the projects because of health and safety protocols. Other factors, such as disruptions in the supply chain, which affected the manufacturing and delivery of parts and equipment, as well as issues relating to rights of way, further contributed to the delays,” the company earlier said.