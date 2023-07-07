Key mineral reserves up by 22%

MANILA, Philippines — The value of the country’s reserves of Class A, or commercially recoverable, mineral resources rose by 22 percent last year, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported yesterday.

Data from the PSA’s mineral accounts of the Philippines showed that the value of reserves of Class A gold, copper, nickel and chromite amounted to P491.19 billion last year from P402.73 billion in 2021.

The PSA said the total resource rent of the four mineral resources contributed P55.17 billion, or 0.3 percent, to gross domestic product (GDP) last year.

Resource rent is the value after the return to produced assets and interest expense are subtracted from the net operating surplus.

In terms of physical asset, Class A gold reserves were valued at P183.32 billion last year, representing an increase of over 20.5 percent from the P152.09 billion recorded a year earlier.

Despite the increase in value, the PSA reported that stocks of Class A gold resources declined by 3.3 percent to 625,197 kilograms from 646,597 kilograms.

The production of gold reserves, however, increased by 21.5 percent to 21,400 kilograms from 17,610 kilograms.

Meanwhile, the value of Class A copper reserves also jumped 23.3 percent to P48.2 billion.

While Class A copper reserves inched lower to 165.98 million metric tons (MT) from 166.04 million MT, the recorded production of copper reserves went up 15.4 percent to 59,510 kilograms from 51,590 kilograms.

The value of Class A nickel reserves increased by 21.9 percent to P246.25 billion from P201.95 billion.

Physical stocks of nickel declined by 3.3 percent to 475,137 kilograms from 576,380 kilograms while production also fell 12.1 percent to 28.96 million MT from 32.93 million MT.