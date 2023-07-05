^

Business

Ahead of 2nd SONA, Marcos Jr. set to sign debt forgiveness bill for CARP beneficiaries

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
July 5, 2023 | 6:13pm
Ahead of 2nd SONA, Marcos Jr. set to sign debt forgiveness bill for CARP beneficiaries
Farmers in Tabuk, Kalinga take advantage of the good weather, as they transplant rice seedlings on paddies on Thursday (July 21, 2022).
STAR / Andy Zapata

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to enact a measure that will unburden farmers from decades-old debts under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program, which distributes land to tillers but not for free.

In a statement on Wednesday, Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda (Albay) explained that the proposed New Agrarian Emancipation Act will do this, and more.

The NAEA will condone P58.125 billion, which represents unpaid amortization, interest payments, surcharges, and penalties of existing loans. These loans were held by an estimated 654,000 agrarian reform beneficiaries.

This also covered a total of 1.18 million hectares of land awarded to beneficiaries.

Salceda, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, inserted additional provisions like amnesty for estate tax until 2025 and an exemption covering land transfers to legitimate heirs and successors.

The Senate approved on third and final reading Senate Bill 1850 on March 16.

Marcos Jr. is set to sign this measure into law in a ceremony on Friday, more than two weeks before his second national address.

Issues with agrarian reform

The CARP was a policy measure introduced during the time of President Corazon Aquino. The move was intended to reinvigorate agriculture in the country, by redistributing private and public agricultural lands to farmers.

Despite its early success, this left the sector worse for wear. The government did not give Filipino farmers the capital and support services needed to transform the land to become profitable.

That much was evident, as Salceda noted a portion of land awarded to CARP beneficiaries was unproductive.

"CARP without adequate support services and with limited capital or entrepreneurship among farmer-beneficiaries is shown to have reduced agricultural productivity in CARP lands by as much as −34.1% compared to baseline," he said.

Farmers and fisherfolk are the two poorest sectors of Philippine society, despite accounting for 10% of the country's gross domestic product annually.

Rep. Wilbert Lee (AGRI Party-list), principal author of the House version of the NAEA, considered the pending passage a “win” for farmers since money to pay the condoned debt can instead be used on the farms.

"Finally, they will be unburdened of their loans, interests, and penalties that contribute to their inability to overcome poverty, and are also major factors that have kept them from becoming fully productive," Lee added.

Despite this, Sonny Africa, executive director at local nonprofit IBON Foundation, called the move a "belated and imperfect correction of a long-standing defect of agrarian reform in the country."

"The government also shouldn't be making a big deal out of 'condoning' over P58 billion in arrears that it probably wouldn't be able to collect anyway because farmers are kept so poor," he said in a Viber message.

BILL TRACKER

COMPREHENSIVE AGRARIAN REFORM ACT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Mass housing

By Boo Chanco | 19 hours ago
According to Statista, as of the second quarter of 2022, the average selling price per square meter of condominiums in Metro Manila amounted to P225,000. That’s quite an increase from the P90,000 per sqm (preselling)...
Business
fbtw
DOTr opens doors to 25-year concession for NAIA privatization

DOTr opens doors to 25-year concession for NAIA privatization

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
The Department of Transportation may provide the future operator of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport with an option...
Business
fbtw
MPTC offers traffic solutions to LGUs

MPTC offers traffic solutions to LGUs

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
The Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. looks to sign contracts with local government units for the rollout of a solution that will...
Business
fbtw
Bank deposits up 10% in March

Bank deposits up 10% in March

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
More Filipinos are keeping their money in banks, showing their confidence in the industry despite the series of bank failures...
Business
fbtw

Bitskwela brings Web3 to Cebu

19 hours ago
Philippine-based education platform Bitskwela is proud to announce that it will host the grand debate of the “Bull or Bear: Philippine Web3 Debate 2023” on July 15 at 5 p.m., at the Ayala Malls Central...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alternergy unit signs power deal with Villar firm plus more market updates

Alternergy unit signs power deal with Villar firm plus more market updates

10 hours ago
 Quick market takes...
Business
fbtw
Decelerating inflation strengthens BSP&rsquo;s rate pause stance

Decelerating inflation strengthens BSP’s rate pause stance

By Ramon Royandoyan | 10 hours ago
Price growth in June painted a picture of a domestic economy absorbing the impact of the BSP’s aggressive tightening,...
Business
fbtw
SMAC raises P5.5 million to feed families of Globe&rsquo;s Hapag Movement

SMAC raises P5.5 million to feed families of Globe’s Hapag Movement

19 hours ago
Within a brief exchange of handing your SMAC (SM Advantage Card), at a typical checkout at SM, you already helped...
Business
fbtw

ASA Philippines Foundation raises P5 billion from issuance of gender bonds

19 hours ago
ASA Philippines Foundation Inc., the country’s leading microfinance non-government organization, successfully raised P5 billion from the issuance of five-year fixed rate corporate notes.
Business
fbtw
Government borrows P24 billion T-bonds at high rates

Government borrows P24 billion T-bonds at high rates

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
Investors demanded higher interests for the state’s long-term securities, but the government still gave in and borrowed...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with