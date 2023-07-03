^

Business

Credit growth slows in May

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
July 3, 2023 | 12:00am
Credit growth slows in May
Preliminary data from the BSP showed that the rise in loans disbursed by big banks eased to 9.4 percent in May from 9.7 percent in April as the BSP emerged as the most aggressive central bank in the region after it raised interest rates by 425 basis points between May last year and May this year.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Credit growth slowed for the second straight month and remained at single-digit level in May, reflecting the impact of the year-long tightening cycle by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to fight inflation and stabilize the peso.

Preliminary data from the BSP showed that the rise in loans disbursed by big banks eased to 9.4 percent in May from 9.7 percent in April as the BSP emerged as the most aggressive central bank in the region after it raised interest rates by 425 basis points between May last year and May this year.

“The moderation in bank lending activity reflects the impact of the BSP’s cumulative policy rate adjustments. Looking ahead, the BSP will continue to ensure that domestic liquidity and credit dynamics are in line with its price and financial stability mandates,” the central bank said.

Universal and commercial banks disbursed a total of P10.91 trillion in loans as of end-May, P973 billion higher than the P9.97 trillion released in end-May last year.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort said the slower bank loans growth was partly due to the rising trend in US and local interest rates in recent months, as well as higher prices.

Ricafort said this translates to higher borrowing costs for consumers, businesses and other institutions that, in turn, partly slowed down the demand for loans as central banks battled elevated inflation.

He also cited the risk of recession in the US, which is the world’s largest economy, although this is offset by the economic reopening in China, which is the world’s second biggest economy.

Ricafort believes that further easing trend in year-on-year inflation for the coming months would eventually help ease interest rates and spur loan demand.

Inflation averaged 7.5 percent in the first five months, still above the BSP’s two to four percent target range after easing to a 12-month low of 6.1 percent in May from 6.6 percent in April.

This allowed the BSP to extend its prudent pause as it kept the benchmark interest rate untouched at 6.25 percent for the second straight rate-setting meeting last June 22.

Ricafort said the lowering of the reserve requirement ratio by 250 basis points for big banks as well as 100 basis points for mid-sized and small banks could release P350 billion in additional liquidity in the financial system.

However, he said that the additional liquidity could be absorbed by the central bank’s facilities with the newly introduced 56-day BSP securities on June 30.

For April, the rise in loan releases to production activities slowed further to 7.9 percent from 8.3 percent in April to reach P9.5 trillion from P8.8 trillion in the same month last year and accounted 87 percent of the total disbursements.

Disbursements to the volatile real estate sector accelerated anew to 5.5 percent with P2.19 trillion that accounted for 20.31percent of the total, followed by the wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles with a slower increase of 8.6 percent to P1.23 trillion for an 11.3 percent share.

BSP

MONEY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BSP sees fifth straight month of lower inflation

BSP sees fifth straight month of lower inflation

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
Inflation likely cooled for the fifth straight month in June due to lower prices of meat and fruits as well as cheaper liquefied...
Business
fbtw
Inflation eases sharply in bankrupt Sri Lanka

Inflation eases sharply in bankrupt Sri Lanka

1 day ago
Sri Lanka's inflation eased to 12% in June, official data showed Saturday, the lowest figures since the island nation...
Business
fbtw
US warns firms over new Chinese 'counter-espionage' law

US warns firms over new Chinese 'counter-espionage' law

1 day ago
US intelligence warned companies operating in China Friday over the impact of Beijing's new counter-espionage law coming into...
Business
fbtw
Largest PLDT data center gets boost

Largest PLDT data center gets boost

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. has tapped broadband provider Radius Telecoms Inc. to bolster connectivity in its 11th and biggest...
Business
fbtw
Smart SIM registration now in McDonald&rsquo;s stores

Smart SIM registration now in McDonald’s stores

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
PLDT wireless arm Smart Communications has extended the SIM registration of its subscribers in selected McDonald’s stores...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

2023 mid-year report

By Wilson Sy | 51 minutes ago
In stark contrast to the performance last year, developed market equities delivered strong gains during the first half of this year.
Business
fbtw

Tourism promotion

By Boo Chanco | 51 minutes ago
A slogan cannot by itself sell a country to tourists.
Business
fbtw
Inflation likely cooled below 6 percent in June

Inflation likely cooled below 6 percent in June

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 51 minutes ago
Inflation likely cooled for the fifth straight month and eased below six percent in more than a year, but upside risks remain...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines returning to high growth path&rsquo;

‘Philippines returning to high growth path’

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The economy is on track to return to its high growth path as President Marcos marks his first year of office, according to...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee bullish on sustained growth momentum

Jollibee bullish on sustained growth momentum

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Jollibee Group expects to sustain its growth momentum this year after posting strong results in the first quart...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with