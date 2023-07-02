^

Business

Pinoys save up nearly P5 trillion as of end-2022

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
July 2, 2023 | 12:00am
Pinoys save up nearly P5 trillion as of end-2022
Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed the country’s gross savings grew 26.6 percent from P3.87 trillion in 2021.
Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s total savings rose to P4.9 trillion in 2022 from a year ago, amid the further reopening of the economy.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed the country's gross savings grew 26.6 percent from P3.87 trillion in 2021.

Non-financial corporations comprised the bulk of savings with P4.16 trillion. This was followed by financial corporations with P1.54 trillion.

Meanwhile, the general government and households recorded disavings of P9 billion and P790 billion, respectively, last year.

Commenting on the latest data, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort said in an email, the growth in savings may be due to the further reopening of the economy toward greater normalcy with no more lockdowns implemented last year.

“As a result, this fundamentally increased employment or jobs or livelihood, sales or revenues, earnings or incomes, and other business or economic activities; all of which contributed to higher savings,” he said.

He said higher prices and higher interest rates also partly weighed on demand and contributed to the increase in savings last year.

“Going forward, the easing trend in inflation and eventually interest rates; as well as further recovery of the economy from the pandemic, especially hard hit sectors such as tourism, would help support higher disposable incomes and more savings,” he said.

Inflation eased to 6.1 percent in May from 6.6 percent in April as transport and food prices posted slower increases.

The PSA said gross operating surplus continued to record the highest share of 55.8 percent last year. Compensation of employees came in next at 36.4 percent, followed by taxes less subsidies on production and imports at 7.8 percent.

PSA also said the country’s gross national disposable income was valued at P24.93 trillion last year, up 15.9 percent.

