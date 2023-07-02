^

Cleanfuel opens new Laguna station

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 2, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Cleanfuel has strengthened its presence in South Luzon with a new station in Laguna.

The company said the newly opened station is strategically positioned to cater to the area’s growing residential and commercial businesses.

In particular, Cleanfuel is targeting the thriving sectors of ecotourism and BPO companies in Southern Luzon.

“For travelers heading to Los Baños and Santo Tomas in Batangas, Cleanfuel offers a range of top-notch fuel products to meet their fueling needs. By offering Clean 91, Premium 95, and high-grade diesel, Cleanfuel provides a comprehensive range of fuel options to cater to the varying needs of different vehicles and engines,” the company said.

“By providing a comprehensive range of offerings beyond fueling and a well-maintained air-conditioned restroom, Cleanfuel aims to create a positive and customer-centric experience for motorists,” it said.

The new San Pablo-Calauan station  is part of Cleanfuel’s continuing retail network expansion in Luzon.

Last May, the company opened a new station in Guiguinto, Bulacan to help motorists fully access Cleanfuel’s quality and affordable fuel products.

Cleanfuel president and CEO Jesus Suntay earlier said the company has numerous stations targeted to be put up this year  as part of its continuing commitment to provide motorists with quality fuel for less.

For 2023, the company is looking to enter Mindanao, with plans to open its first station in the region by the third quarter.

Its retail network of over 120 stations are all situated in key areas in Luzon.

Cleanfuel is one of the country’s pioneers in using cleaner and cheaper alternatives to gasoline.

Established in 2007, the company started with auto LPG conversion kits.

