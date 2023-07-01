^

Business

NIA approves P37.9 billion PPPs for irrigation projects

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
July 1, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — State-run National Irrigation Administration (NIA) has endorsed three priority irrigation projects worth P37.9 billion to be undertaken via the public-private partnership (PPP) scheme.

The NIA Board approved the Ilocos Norte-Ilocos Sur-Abra Irrigation Project II (INISAIP II), Tumauini River Multipurpose Project (TRMP), and Upper Banaoang Irrigation Project.

The projects were identified by the PPP Center as priority projects out of the 12 potential facilities shortlisted by the joint technical groups formed by the two agencies.

The P22.7-billion INISAIP II intends to irrigate approximately 11,100 hectares of agricultural land with Palsiguan River as the main source of irrigation water.

According to NIA, the project is intended to irrigate sub-areas of the province of Ilocos Norte such as Nueva Era, Cura, Madupayas, Pinili, Badoc-Sinait and Batac-Paoay through a network of link canals.

Other planned purposes of the project include fish culture, eco-tourism, hydropower generation, and other recreational purposed which would help generate job opportunities for the community and constituents.

Meanwhile, the P8.6-billion TRMP is a proposed project to expand the coverage of the existing Tumauini Irrigation System (TIS) to 32 barangays located in the municipalities of Tumauini, Cabagan, and the city of Ilagan, Isabela.

The TIS was originally designed to potentially irrigate an area of 6,100 hectares however, only around 3,000 hectares are currently being irrigated, due to insufficient water-river runoff, especially during the summer season.

The TRMP, NIA added, includes the construction of the high dam, after bay dam, and long siphon as well as the improvement and expansion of irrigation facilities.

It would also provide other incidental benefits such as watershed management, eco-tourism, and infrastructure support for renewable energy, particularly hydropower and solar farm component.

On the other hand, the P6.6-billion Upper Banaoang Irrigation Project aims to construct an impounding dam with Malapaao River as its water source.

With a potential service area of 5,000 hectares of agricultural land, the project is also designed to engage in fish culture and develop hydroelectric power projects.

Last March, the NIA and PPP Center signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to maximize the technical services of the latter in terms of NIA’s capacity-building for the utilization of various PPP modalities for irrigation projects.

The NIA said PPP is eyed to fast-track and expand irrigation development through private sector expertise.

The agency is pursuing the development of climate-smart, multi-purpose irrigation systems, and is increasing irrigated areas to contribute to overall agricultural productivity and attain food security.

 

NIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Closed banks&rsquo; assets&nbsp;up for sale

Closed banks’ assets up for sale

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. will put up for sale P137.5 million worth of commercial and residential lots owned...
Business
fbtw
PSEi to breach 6.7K-level as economy expected to skyrocket, report says

PSEi to breach 6.7K-level as economy expected to skyrocket, report says

8 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange index is projected to perk up in the third quarter, tracking expectations that the domestic...
Business
fbtw
Holcim Philippines eyes delisting from stock exchange

Holcim Philippines eyes delisting from stock exchange

1 day ago
The move was announced in a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, which bared details surrounding...
Business
fbtw

Left behind

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Health Secretary Ted Herbosa is right to propose harnessing the services of nurses who have yet to pass their board examination.
Business
fbtw
Report: Peso to remain weak as exports endure headwinds

Report: Peso to remain weak as exports endure headwinds

10 hours ago
The peso is expected to remain weak due to headwinds that pushed exports down and roiled uncertainties in the market.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
RLC bond issuance over subscribed

RLC bond issuance over subscribed

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Robinsons Land Corp. the listed property developer of the Gokongwei Group, has successfully raised P15 billion from the issuance...
Business
fbtw

BSP backs digital payments in markets, public transport

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is seeking the help of the Department of Information and Communications Technology to provide public internet connectivity, allowing market vendors and public transport and other merchants...
Business
fbtw

Patience, impulse and AI

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
Have you ever come across a pun?
Business
fbtw

Ripple effect

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
Friends ask me why I seldom drive my car.
Business
fbtw

PPP pushed for nuclear energy integration in Philippines

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Public-private partnerships are being pushed for the successful integration of nuclear energy in the country’s power mix.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with