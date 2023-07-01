NIA approves P37.9 billion PPPs for irrigation projects

MANILA, Philippines — State-run National Irrigation Administration (NIA) has endorsed three priority irrigation projects worth P37.9 billion to be undertaken via the public-private partnership (PPP) scheme.

The NIA Board approved the Ilocos Norte-Ilocos Sur-Abra Irrigation Project II (INISAIP II), Tumauini River Multipurpose Project (TRMP), and Upper Banaoang Irrigation Project.

The projects were identified by the PPP Center as priority projects out of the 12 potential facilities shortlisted by the joint technical groups formed by the two agencies.

The P22.7-billion INISAIP II intends to irrigate approximately 11,100 hectares of agricultural land with Palsiguan River as the main source of irrigation water.

According to NIA, the project is intended to irrigate sub-areas of the province of Ilocos Norte such as Nueva Era, Cura, Madupayas, Pinili, Badoc-Sinait and Batac-Paoay through a network of link canals.

Other planned purposes of the project include fish culture, eco-tourism, hydropower generation, and other recreational purposed which would help generate job opportunities for the community and constituents.

Meanwhile, the P8.6-billion TRMP is a proposed project to expand the coverage of the existing Tumauini Irrigation System (TIS) to 32 barangays located in the municipalities of Tumauini, Cabagan, and the city of Ilagan, Isabela.

The TIS was originally designed to potentially irrigate an area of 6,100 hectares however, only around 3,000 hectares are currently being irrigated, due to insufficient water-river runoff, especially during the summer season.

The TRMP, NIA added, includes the construction of the high dam, after bay dam, and long siphon as well as the improvement and expansion of irrigation facilities.

It would also provide other incidental benefits such as watershed management, eco-tourism, and infrastructure support for renewable energy, particularly hydropower and solar farm component.

On the other hand, the P6.6-billion Upper Banaoang Irrigation Project aims to construct an impounding dam with Malapaao River as its water source.

With a potential service area of 5,000 hectares of agricultural land, the project is also designed to engage in fish culture and develop hydroelectric power projects.

Last March, the NIA and PPP Center signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to maximize the technical services of the latter in terms of NIA’s capacity-building for the utilization of various PPP modalities for irrigation projects.

The NIA said PPP is eyed to fast-track and expand irrigation development through private sector expertise.

The agency is pursuing the development of climate-smart, multi-purpose irrigation systems, and is increasing irrigated areas to contribute to overall agricultural productivity and attain food security.