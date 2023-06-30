PSEi to breach 6.7K-level as economy expected to skyrocket, report says

In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Stock Exchange index is projected to perk up in the third quarter, tracking expectations that the domestic economy’s growth momentum will head in the green.

The optimistic projection came from First Metro Investment Corp. and UA&P Capital Markets Research’s “Market Call” released Friday.

“We think the emerging view on the upcoming release of Q2 GDP data in early August would have an important bearing on the direction the PSEi will eventually take,” the report read.

“But our more optimistic view on the economy should bring the PSEi above 6,700 in Q3,” the report added.

As it is, the analysts at FMIC and UA&P noted that the PSEi’s downward will persist throughout July.

The local bourse struggled to make headway in recent weeks, as market conditions proved choppy for companies to go public. Ovialand postponed its initial public offering early in June owing to headwinds here and abroad.

Even an abundance of first-quarter earnings reports failed to sustain a rally in the local bourse.

On the other hand, the economy is poised for another round of robust growth according to analysts at FMIC and UA&P. This was despite their forecast of gross domestic product moving slower in the second quarter.

The Philippine economy rose 6.4% year-on-year in the first three months of 2023. This was its slowest pace of growth compared to the same period in 2021. — Ramon Royandoyan