SC: Written notice needed 48 hrs before disconnecting Meralco customers

Philstar.com
June 30, 2023 | 12:18pm
economy
Electric meters and wires were photographed along Parola Compound in Manila on December 10, 2022.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court told Manila Electric Co. it would need to issue a written notice to its customers 48 hours before cutting unpaid power lines.

In a statement on Friday, the high court reiterated that Meralco can still disconnect its unpaid consumers provided the company issue a written notice two days ahead.

In its decision, the SC upheld the Court of Appeal's ruling that Meralco violated Republic Act 7832, or the Anti-Electricity and Electric Transmission Line/Materials Pilferage Act of 1994.

The top court was acting on a petition filed by a customer who claimed that Meralco representatives forcibly entered the premises of his business in Valenzuela City 23 years ago to cut his unpaid power line.

The high court said Meralco was “presumed to be in bad faith” for failing to follow the due notice requirement.

“Thus, the act of Meralco in cutting off the respondent’s electricity on the same day the disconnection notice was given to the consumer was violative of due process requirements,” the SC's statement read. — Ramon Royandoyan

MERALCO
