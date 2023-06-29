^

Business

ADB awards US$1-B loan to Davao City's electric bus program

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
June 29, 2023 | 7:05pm
ADB awards US$1-B loan to Davao City's electric bus program
A modern, safe and efficient bus transport system will be rolled out in Davao City.
Asian Development Bank

MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Development Bank approved on Thursday a US$1-billion loan to help Davao City deploy electric bus fleets in a bid to support the Philippines’ efforts to planet-warming reduce greenhouse gases. 

The loan will help Davao City procure a modern fleet of about 1,100 buses with operations managed by the private sector under performance-based contracts. The new fleet is expected to reduce 60% of greenhouse gas emissions from public transport in the country’s third most populous city. 

The Davao Public Transport Modernization Project will service around 800,000 passengers per day. 

“The project is set to transform the quality of Davao City’s public transport and support the city’s rapid economic growth with a low-carbon and climate-resilient bus system,” said Shuji Kimura, senior transport specialist for ADB. 

“Not only will this support the Philippines’ climate goals, but it will help to improve the lives of vulnerable populations especially women and the young who use public transport daily,” he added. 

The loan will also fund the construction of around 1,000 bus stops with bright lighting and shelters, five bus depots, three bus terminals, and bus driving training for the new system. 

The project will upgrade the city’s public transport experience via an intelligent transport system that includes a bus location system, automatic fare collection systems, and Wi-Fi connectivity in buses, terminals, depots.

Technical assistance of $1 million will also be delivered to support the Department of Transportation and the Davao City local government in developing staff capacities to oversee bus operations and overall project implementation.

The Davao Public Transport Modernization Project is the multilateral lending institution’s largest road-based transport project in the Philippines. It is expected to serve as a pilot for overhauling the country’s public road transport system. 

ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK

CLIMATE CHANGE

DAVAO CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Biden unveils election battle plan: 'Bidenomics'

Biden unveils election battle plan: 'Bidenomics'

1 day ago
President Joe Biden is making a big bet on the US economy powering him to re-election next year with the unveiling of a "Bidenomics"...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Economy likely grew by a robust 6% in Q2&rsquo;

‘Economy likely grew by a robust 6% in Q2’

20 hours ago
The country’s economic growth remained robust in the second quarter, with gross domestic product expanding by around...
Business
fbtw

What do we want to see for year 2?

By Rey Gamboa | 20 hours ago
What do we want to see for Year 2 of the BBM administration?
Business
fbtw
Diokno wants to get rid of POGOs despite possible revenue shortfall

Diokno wants to get rid of POGOs despite possible revenue shortfall

1 day ago
POGOs, as it is, generate guaranteed revenues for the Philippine government but some have criticized its links to money laundering...
Business
fbtw
Closed banks&rsquo; assets&nbsp;up for sale

Closed banks’ assets up for sale

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. will put up for sale P137.5 million worth of commercial and residential lots owned...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Biden says 'Bidenomics' will restore the American dream

Biden says 'Bidenomics' will restore the American dream

11 hours ago
President Joe Biden vowed Wednesday to restore the American dream in a speech promoting his "Bidenomics" policy that he said...
Business
fbtw
BSP: El Ni&ntilde;o impact on inflation minimal &nbsp;

BSP: El Niño impact on inflation minimal  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
The return of El Niño would have minimal impact on the prices of goods and services, according to the Bangko Sentral...
Business
fbtw
SEC files charges vs abusive lending firms

SEC files charges vs abusive lending firms

By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against abusive lending companies amid rising complaints from b...
Business
fbtw
Globe offers website builder for MSMEs

Globe offers website builder for MSMEs

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 20 hours ago
Wireless giant Globe Telecom Inc. has developed a website builder for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to help...
Business
fbtw
Kia eyes double-digit sales growth this year

Kia eyes double-digit sales growth this year

By Catherine Talavera | 20 hours ago
Automotive firm Kia Philippines is targeting a 12 to 13 percent sales growth this year as it anticipates improved performance...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with