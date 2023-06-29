^

Business

Holcim Philippines eyes delisting after Japanese buyout

Philstar.com
June 29, 2023 | 1:07pm
Holcim Philippines eyes delisting after Japanese buyout
Citing market conditions, Holcim indicated in a separate disclosure that they will be unable to raise their public float “within a reasonable period.” Companies such as Ovialand postponed their market debut earlier in June.
File

MANILA, Philippines — Holcim Philippines, Inc. is looking to delist from the Philippine Stock Exchange after Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. bought out Holderfin B.V., a major shareholder in the cement maker.

The move was announced in a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, which bared details surrounding the transactions. 

“Holderfin informed the Company that if the Company will be unable to issue additional shares to the public sufficient to raise its public float to the required level, Holderfin is prepared to make a tender offer for all outstanding common shares of the Company held by the public with the aim of subsequently conducting a voluntary delisting of the Company’s common shares from the Main Board of the PSE,” the statement read. 

Holcim said they were evaluating the feasibility of voluntarily delisting from the PSE.

Citing market conditions, Holcim indicated in a separate disclosure that they will be unable to raise their public float “within a reasonable period.” Companies such as Ovialand postponed their market debut earlier in June.

Holcim said they will begin voluntary tender offer proceedings to facilitate delisting. 

Sumitomo bought 594,952,725 common shares of Holcim Philippines in a regular block sale on Thursday. These shares represented 9.22% of the cement maker’s outstanding capital stock.

Sumitomo’s acquisition pushed Holderfin’s shares in Holcim, boosting the major shareholder’s equity to 27.33% from 18.11% of the cement maker’s outstanding capital stock.

Holcim explained that since Holderfin is a major shareholder and the shares held by Sumitomo were shares held by the public, the cement maker’s public float will retreat to 5.05% of its outstanding common shares. 

Holcim’s public ownership was pegged at 14.27% of capital stock as of March 31. 

Trading of shares in Holcim Philippines was suspended by the local bourse owing to these developments. — Ramon Royandoyan

HOLCIM PHILIPPINES INC.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lawmaker seeks suspension of Cebu Pacific&rsquo;s franchise over flight woes

Lawmaker seeks suspension of Cebu Pacific’s franchise over flight woes

2 days ago
Cagayan de Oro's representative in Congress has filed a resolution seeking to suspend the franchise of budget carrier Cebu...
Business
fbtw
DOTr awards P40 billion contracts for NSCR

DOTr awards P40 billion contracts for NSCR

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation has awarded more than P40 billion worth of contracts for the delivery of multiple segments...
Business
fbtw

Take tourism seriously

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The Department of Tourism celebrated its 50th anniversary yesterday by throwing a bash. It is time for it to take tourism seriously. It doesn’t seem like it will happen soon.
Business
fbtw
Diokno wants to get rid of POGOs despite possible revenue shortfall

Diokno wants to get rid of POGOs despite possible revenue shortfall

22 hours ago
POGOs, as it is, generate guaranteed revenues for the Philippine government but some have criticized its links to money laundering...
Business
fbtw
PNB selling 14% stake in holding firm via private placement

PNB selling 14% stake in holding firm via private placement

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
ppine National Bank is putting up for sale a minority interest in its holding company that invests, develops and sells assets...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Biden says 'Bidenomics' will restore the American dream

Biden says 'Bidenomics' will restore the American dream

5 hours ago
President Joe Biden vowed Wednesday to restore the American dream in a speech promoting his "Bidenomics" policy that he said...
Business
fbtw
BSP: El Ni&ntilde;o impact on inflation minimal &nbsp;

BSP: El Niño impact on inflation minimal  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
The return of El Niño would have minimal impact on the prices of goods and services, according to the Bangko Sentral...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Economy likely grew by a robust 6% in Q2&rsquo;

‘Economy likely grew by a robust 6% in Q2’

14 hours ago
The country’s economic growth remained robust in the second quarter, with gross domestic product expanding by around...
Business
fbtw

What do we want to see for year 2?

By Rey Gamboa | 14 hours ago
What do we want to see for Year 2 of the BBM administration?
Business
fbtw
SEC files charges vs abusive lending firms

SEC files charges vs abusive lending firms

By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against abusive lending companies amid rising complaints from b...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with